More Than 100 Former Residents of Polinsky Children's Center Sue the County of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of San Diego is being named in a series of civil complaints alleging that more than 100 former short-term residents of the A.B. and Jesse Polinsky Children's Center, a 24-hour emergency shelter for children who are separated from their families for their own safety, were sexually assaulted by various staff members. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events.

As detailed in the complaint, the County, which owns and operates the Polinsky Children's Center through its Health and Human Services Agency, failed in its duty to protect vulnerable children placed in its care. Children were left in isolated situations where individuals employed by the center could abuse and harm them with impunity. Staff members would later tell the children that if they reported anything to the authorities, they would never be allowed to leave.

"It is utterly unacceptable that such heinous acts were allowed to persist in a place meant to provide safety and care," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "These were children seeking refuge during a highly disruptive moment in their young lives. Rather than providing them a place to be loved and nurtured, the County was sending child after child into their own personal hell."

According to the complaint, one plaintiff was only nine years old when he had his genitals groped by a female staff member on multiple occasions during gym practice. This person also oversaw putting the children to bed, which led to him being repeatedly abused when he was alone in his bedroom with her. Another plaintiff, who was also nine years old at the time, was forced to endure repeated sexual abuse from a male staff member. This staff member would come into the child's bedroom at night, force him to perform sex acts, before threatening him not to tell anyone what had happened.

The abuse described in the complaint took place between 1994 and 2020. The total lack of supervision from the County provided the plaintiffs without any sort of protection from the abuse that they endured. As the complaint alleges, the County did not have an adequate background check and screening process in place to ensure that individuals with a propensity to harm children wouldn't be employed.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

