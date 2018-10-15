More Than 100 Major IC Vendors, OEMs and Broadcasters Already Adopted Allegro DVT Compliance Streams

GRENOBLE, France and SAN JOSÉ, California, October 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and hardware video IPs, today announced that it has reached a major milestone by licensing its compliance streams to more than 100 customers including IC vendors, OEMs and Broadcasters in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the U.S.

Over more than 15 years, Allegro DVT has developed unique technologies to generate multi-codec elementary and system compliance streams that helped our customers validate multiple generations of products. When designing video decoders, silicon vendors are often faced with the challenge to ensure that all aspects of a video compression standard including all corner cases have been explored. Allegro DVT's compliance streams solutions ensure that every item of a video compression standard has been exercised. It allows silicon vendors to confirm that their video decoder implementations achieve the highest compliance score against video compression standards and avoids costly iterations of silicon implementations due to non-compliance issues.

Allegro DVT compliance streams offering include:

Syntax streams to ensure that decoders support all coding tools

Performance stream s to test decoding speed (i.e. capability to decode worst case streams in real-time)

Error R esilience S tream s to test decoders' behavior with non-compliant streams

System Streams (DVB and ATSC3.0) to allow receivers and TV manufacturers to verify system compliance and robustness

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT, commented: "This major milestone confirms our market leadership in audio/video test streams with the industry's largest product folio that covers H.264, HEVC, VP9, AVS2 and AV1 technologies. Our compliance streams suites build on Allegro DVT's long experience and leadership in compliance streams technology. They enable our customers to quickly mitigate implementation risks and reduce time to market."

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT is a leading provider of H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, VP9 and AV1 solutions, including industry standard compliance test suites, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and VP9 encoder, codec and decoder hardware (RTL) IPs. Allegro DVT products have been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

