More Than 100 Partners Join the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's #GoHead2Head Challenge to #CancelChildhoodCancer

Throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, patient families, brands, and individuals, including leaders from the professional baseball, gaming, and comedy communities, will #GoHead2Head with pediatric brain tumors. Thanks to a special challenge match from The Sontag Foundation, PBTF supporters will have an opportunity to unlock an additional $50,000 for the most promising pediatric-first research and family support programs taking kids' brain cancer head-on.

"Pediatric brain tumors are a growing crisis for American families, with the incidence rate for the deadliest childhood cancer rising more each year," says Courtney Davies, PBTF President and CEO, referencing a recent report in American Cancer Society's CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. "To stop this problem in its tracks and find a solution -- a cure -- for the children and teens battling this disease, support must grow. We are grateful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our Childhood Cancer Awareness Month partners, and we encourage others to join us in taking the #GoHead2Head Challenge. Together, we can build a world without childhood brain tumors -- a world that children deserve."

#GoHead2Head Challenge Line-Up

The following partners will channel their competitive spirit and #GoHead2Head during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to see who can raise the most funds, with new or increased donations to the #GoHead2Head Challenge and PBTF GameON #GoHead2Head Challenge unlocking the $50,000 challenge match:

Additionally, MLB and MiLB pitchers and powersports industry leaders American Honda and the Comoto Family of Brands are leading special activations to rally their communities:

Vs. Cancer #GoHead2Head to #CancelChildhoodCancer: Major and minor league pitchers from teams across the nation, including the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, take the mound to strike out childhood cancer. Choose your favorite player from the Vs. Cancer #GoHead2Head line-up and pledge a donation for every strikeout thrown in September: Matt Harvey , Christian Roa , JP Feyereisen, Brandon Withers , Nick Robertson , Kyle Finnegan , A.J. Minter, Will Gaddis , Andrew Wantz , Chris Mazza , Brian Moran , Kaleb Ort , Kyle Hart , Kyle Keller , Spencer Patton , and Tyler Wells . Fans can also make a flat donation.

Join PBTF and the powersports community for National Ride for Kids Day on Sept. 12 . This year, American Honda will mark its 30th anniversary as national presenting sponsor with an Iconic Motorbikes auction of three rare Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Edition motorcycles. Additionally, the Comoto Family of Brands, America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, will host their largest "shop to support" campaign on National Ride for Kids Day as part of their Ride. Donate. Shop. partnership with PBTF. Shop Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla (online and in-store) on Sept. 12 , and 10% of all purchases will be donated to PBTF.

There's just one more VIP supporter we're missing this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: YOU! Visit curethekids.org/gohead2head to donate or start a fundraiser and take home the win for children with brain tumors.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

