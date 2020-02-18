More Than 100 Physicians from MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Recognized by Leading Doctor's Report

The 2020 Southern California Super Doctors report recognizes the top five percent of active doctors in Los Angeles and Orange counties with two lists: Super Doctors 2020 and Rising Stars . The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields.

"The peer review process of Super Doctors shows that our physicians are not only valued by patients and families, but also their colleagues," Eric Ramos, M.D., chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We are proud to have a team of the best and brightest physicians that honor and respect each other's skills and provide our patients with the highest quality care."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" In addition, candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, as well as the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 30 specialties evaluate the list of nominees.

"Our pediatric physicians are some of the best in Southern California and consistently provide our young patients and their families with state-of-the-art, family-centered care," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "The Super Doctors Report reaffirms Miller Children's & Women's commitment to providing the region with specialized pediatric and maternity care."

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's physicians were recognized in areas including cardiology and pediatric cardiology, vascular surgery, pediatrics, gastroenterology and pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric surgery, ophthalmology, hematology and oncology, radiology, maternal/fetal medicine, plastic surgery, endocrinology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, neurology and more.

View the complete list of physicians .

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

