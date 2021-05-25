More Than 130 Healthcare Groups Express Support for Legislation Expanding Medicare Patients' Access to Pharmacist Services

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 130 healthcare groups applauded the introduction of the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act (S. 1362, H.R. 2759), legislation that will ensure that Medicare beneficiaries in medically underserved areas have access to pharmacists' primary care services.

In a letter sent to the bill's original sponsors—Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), and Rep. David McKinley (R-WV)—the healthcare groups, including rural health advocates, consumer groups, and pharmacy organizations, call for the removal of restrictions on seniors' access to care.

The letter notes how states have already recognized the ability of pharmacists to improve access to essential services like point-of-care testing, access to urgently needed medications, management of complex medication regimens, and smoking cessation services. States have also broadened their use of pharmacists to provide a range of healthcare services during the public health emergency, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations against COVID-19 and other diseases. In communities across the country, pharmacists significantly help improve access to care and ensure optimal medication therapy outcomes as key members of the interdisciplinary patient care team.

Medicare Part B currently does not cover pharmacist-provided primary healthcare services for Medicare beneficiaries. As a result, beneficiaries' access to the healthcare providers with the most medication-related education and training is severely restricted.

The Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act would enable pharmacists to deliver Medicare Part B services already authorized by their respective state laws and allow Medicare beneficiaries to receive the same level of care that pharmacists are licensed to provide to other patients.

Supporting Organizations

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy

Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education

Alabama Pharmacy Association

Alabama Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Alaska Pharmacists Association

Alaska Pharmacists Association-Academy of Health-System Pharmacy

Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding

American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy

American College of Apothecaries

American Pharmacists Association

American Society of Consultant Pharmacists

Amerisource Bergen

Arizona Pharmacy Association

Arizona Pharmacy Association Health-Systems Academy (Arizona Pharmacy Association)

Arkansas Association of Health-System Pharmacists

Arkansas Pharmacists Association

ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists)

Balls Food Stores (Balls Price Chopper, Hen House & Sun Fresh Pharmacies)

California Pharmacists Association

California Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Cardinal Health

Colegio de Farmacéuticos de Puerto Rico

College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists

Colorado Pharmacists Society, Academy of Health-System Pharmacists

Connecticut Pharmacists Association

Connecticut Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Delaware Pharmacists Society

Delaware Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Discount Drug Mart

Florida Pharmacy Association

Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists

FMI – The Food Industry Association

Georgia Pharmacy Association

Georgia Society of Health-System Pharmacists

GRX Holdings

Hartig Drug Company

Hawaii Academy of Health-System Pharmacists

Hawaii Pharmacists Association

Healthcare Leadership Council

Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association

Idaho Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Idaho State Pharmacy Association

Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists

Illinois Pharmacists Association

Indiana Pharmacists Association

Iowa Pharmacy Association

Kansas Council of Health-System Pharmacy

Kansas Pharmacists Association

Kentucky Pharmacists Association

Kentucky Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Kroger Health

Lewis Drug

Louisiana Pharmacists Association

Louisiana Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Maine Pharmacy Association

Maine Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Maryland Pharmacists Association

Maryland Society of Health-System Pharmacy

Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Massachusetts Society of Health-System Pharmacists

McKesson

Michigan Pharmacists Association

Michigan Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Minnesota Pharmacists Association

Minnesota Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Mississippi Pharmacists Association

Mississippi Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Missouri Pharmacy Association

Missouri Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Montana Pharmacy Association

Montana Pharmacy Association Health-System Academy

National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

National Association of Chain Drug Stores

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

National Center for Farmworker Health

National Community Pharmacists Association

National Consumers League

National Pharmaceutical Association

National Rural Health Association

National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable

Nebraska Pharmacists Association

Nebraska Pharmacists Association Hospital/Health-System Network

Nevada Pharmacy Alliance

Nevada Society of Health-System Pharmacists

New Hampshire Pharmacists Association

New Hampshire Society of Health-System Pharmacists

New Jersey Pharmacists Association

New Jersey Society of Health-System Pharmacists

New Mexico Pharmacists Association

New Mexico Society of Health-System Pharmacists

New York State Council of Health-System Pharmacists

North Carolina Association of Pharmacists

North Carolina Association of Pharmacists Health-System Forum

North Dakota Pharmacists Association

North Dakota Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Nucara Pharmacy

Ohio Pharmacists Association

Ohio Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Oklahoma Pharmacists Association

Oklahoma Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Omnicell

Oregon Society Health-System Pharmacists

Oregon State Pharmacy Association

Pediatric Pharmacy Association

Pennsylvania Association of Chain Drug Stores

Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association

Pennsylvania Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Pharmacists Society of the State of New York

Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin

Rhode Island Pharmacists Association

Rhode Island Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists

South Carolina Pharmacy Association

South Carolina Society of Health-System Pharmacists

South Dakota Pharmacists Association

South Dakota Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Tennessee Pharmacists Association

Tennessee Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Texas Pharmacy Association

Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists

The Association of Community Cancer Centers

Thrifty White Pharmacy

Utah Pharmacy Association

Utah Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Vermont Pharmacists Association

Vermont Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Virginia Pharmacists Association

Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Washington DC Pharmacy Association

Washington Metropolitan Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Washington State Pharmacy Association

Washington State Pharmacy Association Health-Systems Academy

Wegmans Food Markets

West Virginia Pharmacists Association

West Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Wyoming Pharmacy Association

Wyoming Society of Health-System Pharmacy

