More than 150 animals graduate from Animal Rescue Corps Rescue Center

Milestone highlights the organization's ongoing work to create brighter futures for animals in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, has recently celebrated the "graduation" of more than 150 animals from its Rescue Center outside Nashville, Tennessee. Since April 28, the organization has brought nearly 300 animals into its care through multiple rescue operations, helping them complete journeys that began in neglect, abandonment, overcrowding and uncertainty and end with opportunities at loving homes across the country.

Animal Rescue Corps team member Jen von Dohlen holds two rescued puppies during a recent graduation day celebration honoring more than 150 animals that completed their journey through ARC’s Rescue Center and are now one step closer to finding permanent homes.

Graduation marks an important milestone for animals in ARC's care. After receiving the medical and behavioral support needed to recover and thrive, they're transferred to trusted placement partners across the country, bringing them one step closer to permanent homes.

"Graduation day is a special day for our team," said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. "When we meet these animals for the first time, it's at the worst time of their lives. They've experienced horrors that no creature should ever have to endure. Being able to take them away from that and help them recover both emotionally and physically is one of the greatest privileges of the work we do. Seeing them move on to the next chapter of their lives is proof of their resilience and a reminder of what's possible when compassion meets action."

Serving as a bridge between rescue and adoption, ARC's Rescue Center provides a safe place for animals to regain their health, confidence and trust. Staff and volunteers work daily to ensure every animal receives the care and attention needed to prepare for a successful transition. With hundreds of animals passing through the Rescue Center each year, volunteers are essential to ARC's ability to respond to rescue operations and serve more animals in need.

"The need for animal rescue never stops," Woodward said. "While we're celebrating these graduates, we're also preparing to help the next animals who will come through our doors. There are still a lot of lives counting on us."

For more information about ARC, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.animalrescuecorps.org.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps