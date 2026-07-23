Animal Rescue Corps launches Operation Underdog in rural Mississippi

Fifteen dogs and a rabbit removed in suspected dogfighting case with law enforcement support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, has rescued 15 dogs and one rabbit from a rural property in Natchez, Mississippi, during a recent response to suspected animal cruelty.

Animal Rescue Corps removed 15 dogs and one rabbit from a rural Mississippi property during Operation Underdog and transported them to its Rescue Center outside Nashville, Tennessee for treatment and recovery.

The animals were seized under warrant as part of Operation Underdog after a concerned citizen called 911. Authorities responding to the property discovered severe neglect and evidence that raised concerns about possible dogfighting activity. The Adams County Sheriff's Office then contacted ARC to provide animal-handling expertise, evidence collection, emergency sheltering and eventual placement in permanent homes.

"The neglect these dogs have endured is truly heartbreaking," said Tim Woodward, executive director of ARC. "Many are severely emaciated, and we can only guess the last time they were given food or water before deputies arrived on scene. The older dogs have the scars of injuries that were never treated. Through Operation Underdog, they now have the chance to experience relief, rebuild their strength and begin life beyond the pain they've known."

ARC responders found dogs restrained by heavy chains with only ramshackle doghouses or plastic barrels for shelter. Due to the heavy chains dragging on the ground, any soft earth and grass had been completely worn away, confining the dogs to round circles of hard dirt.

Local officials requested ARC's assistance because Adams County has no animal control, shelter or other resources available to handle rescue efforts. Once on scene, the ARC field team found items associated with dog fighting, such as bite ropes used for jaw strengthening and suspended tires.

"(ARC's) willingness to answer the call ensured these animals immediately began receiving the medical care, nourishment, and rehabilitation they desperately needed," Sheriff Travis Patten said in a recent statement. "Just as importantly, ARC absorbed every cost associated with this rescue, saving the taxpayers of Adams County thousands of dollars while giving these animals a second chance at life."

The animals were transported to ARC's rescue facility outside Nashville, where they will receive ongoing medical care and socialization to rebuild their health, confidence and trust before being placed in caring homes through adoption partners. Because the animals were seized under court order, they will remain in ARC's care until the legal case is resolved.

"This rescue began with one person willing to make a phone call and grew into a coordinated effort to bring 16 animals to safety," Woodward said. "We're grateful to the Adams County Sheriff's Office and the team from Animal Rescue New Orleans for standing alongside us and making sure these animals finally received the help they needed."

More information about ARC's work and how to support its ongoing rescue efforts is available at animalrescuecorps.org/.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps