Animal Rescue Corps responds to call for help with Operation Arkansas Angels

Thirty-four dogs transferred to Nashville Rescue Center where they'll receive care before beginning the path to permanent homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, recently launched Operation Arkansas Angels, transferring 34 dogs from an overcrowded rescue in rural Arkansas to its Rescue Center outside Nashville, Tennessee. There, they will receive specialized care before beginning the journey to permanent homes.

Thirty-four dogs rescued through Animal Rescue Corps’ Operation Arkansas Angels will begin a new chapter after being transferred from an overcrowded rural Arkansas rescue to ARC’s Rescue Center outside Nashville, Tennessee.

The operation is the first of several planned deployments to relieve pressure on the facility, which had reached capacity in a region with limited adoption opportunities. At ARC's Rescue Center, the dogs will receive veterinary evaluations, rehabilitation and individualized support before being placed with trusted shelter and rescue partners in communities with greater adoption demand.

"Operations like this are built on collaboration," said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. "The Arkansas rescue recognized its limits and brought us in to give these dogs a chance at a healthy and happy future. Now it's our turn to draw on the relationships we have in place to help find homes and families that will give them the love they deserve."

Woodward said several of the dogs are larger breeds, which may mean a longer stay in ARC's care because placement opportunities are more limited.

"The work we do doesn't come with size limitations, and it doesn't stop at state lines," Woodward said. "At any given time, we could be rescuing more than 130 Chihuahuas, as we did a couple of months ago during Operation Little Dogs, Big Hearts, or driving through the night to intervene in a hoarding situation. Whatever the circumstances, when we get that call, we're going to answer."

For more information about ARC, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.animalrescuecorps.org.

About Animal Rescue Corps

Since 2010, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit organization, has provided large-scale animal rescue for communities that lack resources to address abuse. In addition to emergency rescue, ARC offers education and shelter relief. ARC's mission is to end animal suffering through direct and compassionate action and to inspire the highest ethical standards of humanity towards animals. In 2025, ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward was honored as a CNN Hero and selected as one of five finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year award. To learn more about Animal Rescue Corps, visit animalrescuecorps.org/.

SOURCE Animal Rescue Corps