More than $190 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market in 2028, 7118 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

The hyperscale data center market is witnessing a surge in investments from companies specializing in cloud services and telecommunications. This trend can be attributed to colocation providers' and telecom firms' rapid expansion efforts as they construct more data centers in the region. Establishing strategic partnerships with leading colocation providers is essential for attracting a broader customer base. Major cloud service players, including AWS, Facebook, Google, Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent, and Microsoft, are actively setting up data centers across different geographical areas. The future is expected to see even more substantial investments from hyperscale providers, further solidifying their presence in the market.

Governments are also playing a pivotal role by making substantial investments in renewable energy generation and other critical infrastructure components to support the development of data centers. These initiatives enhance the market's overall attractiveness for potential data center investments. Furthermore, the escalating volume of data and the implementation of stringent data protection laws in various countries are driving the demand for solutions that facilitate the secure storage of personal data. This factor is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's overall growth. In this scenario, colocation providers are well-advised to concentrate on catering to global service providers with a robust customer base, assisting them in establishing a tangible and efficient presence in the market.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 196.39 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 139.11 Billion CAGR by Investment (2022-2028) 5.92 % Market Size: Area (2028) 41.95 million square feet Market Size: Power Capacity (2028) 7118 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling System, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC

The development of hyperscale data centers is being carried out nearer to cheap power resources. For instance, most of Apple's data centers are being constructed in Oregon due to the deregulation of electricity. In addition, there are promising revenue opportunities and standard procedures for deployment and disciplined project management; this will reduce the construction time required to build a data center by local subcontractors across the major cities. Data center operators usually auction data center development projects, prompting contractors to quote reduced time requirements and low development costs to complete the project. Several hyperscale data center providers prefer four layers of safety for the physical security of their facilities. A few vendors are implementing five or more layers of security due to the increasing demand for services, a major factor driving the growth of physical security. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) and building management systems (BMS) have recently emerged as the mandatory infrastructure-monitoring solutions for data centers. For instance, Digital Realty's data centers are monitored with EnVision, a DCIM solution that facilitates heightened visibility into data center operations through a user-friendly interface offering access to historical data and predictive capabilities.

Regional Insights

The North American hyperscale data center market leads the overall data center industry growth, with early availability, innovative technologies, and investments by colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is incumbent for new technological innovations in the data center space. The significant contributors of market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch. North America is also a leader in the global data center UPS market. Within North America, the US dominates the UPS market, followed by Canada, with redundant power backup infrastructure adoption and considerable investments in data center facilities by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies.

The US accounted for around 22% of the overall global data center investments in 2021 in terms of the number of facilities; the country is also one of the most significant contributors to the global data center power market growth. Virginia, Texas, and California are the major markets for data center operations, followed by Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, and Oregon. Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and the low power cost structure of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, with an abundant availability of renewable energy.

Key Highlights

In February 2022, T-Mobile, in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, launched T-IoT, a solution offering simplified global IoT connectivity for enterprises.

In 2022, Rogers Communications launched a new IoT solution to focus on developing smart cities & buildings in Canada .

Equinix approved the expansion of around 500 racks in its MT2 facility in Montreal . The facility is supposed to be operational by Q3 2023.

As part of its Digital Transformation Strategy, the Chilean government decided to digitalize 100% of government services in the country by 2023. Public services under the healthcare, education, and government sectors are rapidly adopting AI and IoT solutions to transform digitally.

The major cloud-based service providers in the country, such as AWS , Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies, have established their presence through local partners and by colocating in the data center facilities operating in the country. For instance, Google announced its plans to open a new Sao Paulo cloud region in 2023.

Vendors Advancements and Challenges in the Data Center Market

In response to a prevailing trend, companies providing data center infrastructure services increasingly embrace environmentally sustainable and efficient solutions. Despite this positive shift, they encounter supply chain issues, leading to delays and heightened procurement costs. On the construction front, firms engaged in building data centers are grappling with a scarcity of skilled workers, prompting a greater emphasis on utilizing recycled materials for substantial projects.

In terms of strategic investments, colocation service providers are forging partnerships through mergers and joint ventures to facilitate expansion. An illustrative example is the collaboration between GDS Services and YTL to establish data centers in Malaysia. Concurrently, major global cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google are investing substantially in large-scale data centers. This involves the construction of their facilities and leasing space from colocation providers across multiple countries. The heightened activity in this sector intensifies competition among colocation providers in the market.

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Chile



Brazil



Mexico

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Spain



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland

Central & Eastern Europe

Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel

Africa

South Africa



The Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines

