More Than 2,300 Nonprofits, Brands and Influential Leaders to Activate for Fourth Annual Mental Health Action Day on Thursday, May 16

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Active Minds to Launch A.S.K. Digital Experience Across Youtube Designed To Teach Young People The New "Stop, Drop And Roll" For Emotional Support With Plans To Expand Internationally

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pinterest, NBA, Sesame Workshop, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Among Those Driving from Awareness to Action, Encouraging People to Take an Hour for Social Connection

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and CBS Local Stations Awarded Grants to 22 Nonprofits Focused on Youth in Communities Across the U.S including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Seattle and Tampa Bay

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, in partnership with more than 2,300 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders globally, today announced the fourth-annual Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 16. Spearheaded by SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, Mental Health Action Day is an open-source and decentralized global movement to encourage and empower people to take action for mental health. This year's call to action is to dedicate one hour to social connection.

Mental Health Action Day is a global movement to encourage and empower people to take action for mental health Post this Mental Health Action Day Logo

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios also announced today that, as part of its partnership with leading youth mental health nonprofit Active Minds, it will launch a YouTube-based choose-your own-adventure-style interactive video designed to teach young people the new "stop, drop and roll" for emotional support: A.S.K., which stands for Acknowledge, Support and Keep-in-Touch. Internationally, a creative campaign that highlights A.S.K. and locally relevant mental health resources will roll out across Paramount's linear, social and digital platforms outside the USA.

"The mental health crisis touches every community across the globe, and it requires a response that is just as expansive," said Brianna Cayo Cotter, SVP of Social Impact at SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are thrilled to see Mental Health Action Day creating a surround sound for mental health actions in every corner of the world. Whether that's connecting with oneself, participating in a community event, or trying the new A.S.K. digital experience to better learn how to help a friend, we hope that everyone can take a mental health action on May 16th that is meaningful to them."

A.S.K., which launched at the VMAs last September, has met young people where they are by showing up on more than 50 college campuses including participating in the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's "We Are Made to Connect Campus Tour," at New York Comic Con with RuPaul's Drag Race, at a Detroit Pistons game, at the White House Easter Egg Roll and on the sidelines of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four Tip Off Tailgate. Active Minds will continue to promote A.S.K. to their 1000+ campuses, schools, and communities across this country this May.

"The youth mental health crisis has become the defining public health challenge of our time, and these new resources will help young people find support and build social connection into their daily lives," said U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy. "In the face of unprecedented challenges, our youth have worked hard to foster supportive environments for one another, and on this Mental Health Action Day, I'm grateful to see so many stepping up to help them."

"Since research shows that most youth and young adults do not know how to help a friend, we are working to prepare this generation to become the champions for mental health advocacy that this nation needs," said Alison Malmon, Founder & Executive Director of Active Minds, "and we are excited to grow engagement and impact together."

"Pinterest is a visual discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in the most positive place online," said Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer. "Pinterest recognizes the importance of collective action around mental health across industries and is proud to partner with MTV and other brands around Mental Health Action Day."

"We know the presence of a caring adult mentor can help improve mental health outcomes for young people, but their positive mental health should be a priority for us all," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Chief Youth Protection Officer, Julie Novak. "When we come together as a society for moments like Mental Health Action Day and reinforce an actionable concept like A.S.K., we raise awareness of the challenges young people are facing and meet them where they are. We collectively improve our ability to create real and meaningful impact in their lives."

More Than 2,300 Brands and Organizations Set to Drive Mental Health Action

A selection of organizations and brands shifting mental health culture from awareness to action on Mental Health Action Day is listed below.

Brands and Organizations –

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Born This Way Foundation

CBS

FEMINIST

Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes

inseparable

lululemon

National Alliance on Mental Illness

National Council for Mental Wellbeing

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Pinterest

Reddit

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Schultz Family Foundation

Sesame Workshop

SHOWTIME

Snap, Inc.

TED

TikTok

The AAKOMA Project

The Shawn Mendes Foundation

The Trevor Project

Think-Film Impact Production

Ulta Beauty

UTA Foundation

VidCon

Washington Commanders

YouTube

Non-Profit Grantees Plans to Activate for Mental Health Action Day

As part of its commitment to Mental Health Action Day, Paramount Global's SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and CBS-owned local stations in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Texas and its Independent stations in Seattle and Tampa Bay provided grants to 22 non-profit organizations reaching young people across the country for local activations. From school-wide dance breaks to a celebrity hockey game benefiting veterans and first responders, wellness fairs and hybrid activations targeting the disabled community, each organization will drive mental health action-taking in ways that make the most sense for the communities they serve and will feature A.S.K., the new 'stop, drop and roll' for emotional support. Internationally, Paramount will expand this initiative to offer grants to non-profit organizations outside the U.S. to further the company's impact in markets where the company operates. More information on this program and how organizations can apply will be announced soon.

Miami, FL - Barbershop Speaks invites the community to discover well-being at the "Self-Care & Wellness Fair" with professional haircuts, VR relaxation, massages, manicures, stretching, and guided breathing exercises, culminating in the impactful ASK Assembly emphasizing support and connection for lasting wellness.





invites the community to discover well-being at the "Self-Care & Wellness Fair" with professional haircuts, VR relaxation, massages, manicures, stretching, and guided breathing exercises, culminating in the impactful ASK Assembly emphasizing support and connection for lasting wellness. New York, NY - Boys and Girls Club of Harlem will spearhead programming developed by brilliant young leaders focused on belonging, resilience, growth, and social connection for Harlem's youth community. Attendees can also enjoy delicious food, receive gratitude journals, personalized bracelets, and access mental health resources provided by local organizations.





will spearhead programming developed by brilliant young leaders focused on belonging, resilience, growth, and social connection for Harlem's youth community. Attendees can also enjoy delicious food, receive gratitude journals, personalized bracelets, and access mental health resources provided by local organizations. Calumet City, IL - Center of Hope Foundation will host Behind the Mask - Mental Health Action Day, where they'll be hosting empowering workshops and discussions aimed at destigmatizing mental health, fostering resilience, and promoting self-care practices.





will host Behind the Mask - Mental Health Action Day, where they'll be hosting empowering workshops and discussions aimed at destigmatizing mental health, fostering resilience, and promoting self-care practices. Tampa Bay, FL - Drug Free Manatee invites the community to join in recognizing Mental Health Action Day by participating in the Mental Health First Aid Training at Braden River High School.





invites the community to join in recognizing Mental Health Action Day by participating in the Mental Health First Aid Training at Braden River High School. Denver, CO - Envision:You in partnership with Colorado Artists in Recovery, is thrilled to host a public event for Mental Health Action Day featuring grounding activities such as creative meditation, trauma-informed yoga, and sound baths, as well as LGBTQ-friendly programming aimed at destigmatizing conversations around mental health and substance use.





in partnership with Colorado Artists in Recovery, is thrilled to host a public event for Mental Health Action Day featuring grounding activities such as creative meditation, trauma-informed yoga, and sound baths, as well as LGBTQ-friendly programming aimed at destigmatizing conversations around mental health and substance use. Racine, WI - Focus on Community will host their first youth wellness fair in partnership with the Racine Collaborative for Children Mental Health to encourage peer-to-peer networking and support, and offer specific training around A.S.K. (Acknowledge, Support and Keep-in-Touch), Mental Health First Aid, and Substance Abuse Prevention. The fair aims to build resiliency, and empower and prepare underserved youth to navigate the challenges ahead.





will host their first youth wellness fair in partnership with the Racine Collaborative for Children Mental Health to encourage peer-to-peer networking and support, and offer specific training around A.S.K. (Acknowledge, Support and Keep-in-Touch), Mental Health First Aid, and Substance Abuse Prevention. The fair aims to build resiliency, and empower and prepare underserved youth to navigate the challenges ahead. Seattle, WA - Free2Luv ® is creating a school-wide mental health community event titled 'Connection Through Expression' for middle and high schoolers incorporating the A.S.K. principle, a prompt-based art project from their 72-page creative expression art journal, and interactive community art murals promoting peer-to-peer engagement. Free2Luv is also teaming up with content creators and gaming industry professionals for a 4+ hour livestream hosted by content creator and mental wellness advocate TheMayhemMermaid. 'Making Waves for Mental Health' incorporates a sea of activities, including a roundtable discussion, artistic showcases, and creative insights & tips to improve your mental wellness.





is creating a school-wide mental health community event titled 'Connection Through Expression' for middle and high schoolers incorporating the A.S.K. principle, a prompt-based art project from their 72-page creative expression art journal, and interactive community art murals promoting peer-to-peer engagement. Free2Luv is also teaming up with content creators and gaming industry professionals for a 4+ hour livestream hosted by content creator and mental wellness advocate TheMayhemMermaid. 'Making Waves for Mental Health' incorporates a sea of activities, including a roundtable discussion, artistic showcases, and creative insights & tips to improve your mental wellness. Chicago, IL - Gabriel's Light will run their A.S.K. & ACT program on Mental Health Action Day, which provides education and resources to youth organizations in under-resourced communities through hands-on workshops promoting kindness, creativity, and peer-to-peer communication about mental health.





will run their A.S.K. & ACT program on Mental Health Action Day, which provides education and resources to youth organizations in under-resourced communities through hands-on workshops promoting kindness, creativity, and peer-to-peer communication about mental health. Baltimore, MD - I AM MENtality is organizing a community basketball game for Mental Health Action Day, inviting participation from diverse members including young men, community leaders, mental health experts, and law enforcement officers. The event will feature a pre-show with a DJ, a dessert food truck, and halftime discussions led by licensed clinicians, emphasizing positive community-youth relationships and mental health awareness.





is organizing a community basketball game for Mental Health Action Day, inviting participation from diverse members including young men, community leaders, mental health experts, and law enforcement officers. The event will feature a pre-show with a DJ, a dessert food truck, and halftime discussions led by licensed clinicians, emphasizing positive community-youth relationships and mental health awareness. Ann Arbor, MI - Invest In Access will host a hybrid activation focused on the A.S.K. pillars. The event will include an interactive panel on inclusive communication strategies that improve mental health for young adults, specifically disabled young adults. Digital Venue Experience and Live Broadcast Powered by All Together Now. Additionally, Invest in Access worked with Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor to proclaim the 3rd Thursday in May annually as Mental Health Action Day.





will host a hybrid activation focused on the A.S.K. pillars. The event will include an interactive panel on inclusive communication strategies that improve mental health for young adults, specifically disabled young adults. Digital Venue Experience and Live Broadcast Powered by All Together Now. Additionally, Invest in Access worked with Mayor to proclaim the 3rd Thursday in May annually as Mental Health Action Day. San Francisco, CA - Jamestown Community Center will host Cuida Tu Salud Mental 2024: A Teen Wellness and Mental Health Action Day. They will celebrate and empower 160 middle schoolers at our Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 afterschool site in the Mission District of San Francisco , offering free wellness and self-care activities, including group relaxation & yoga sessions, hygiene kits, haircuts, and a clothing closet.





will host Cuida Tu Salud Mental 2024: A Teen Wellness and Mental Health Action Day. They will celebrate and empower 160 middle schoolers at our Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 afterschool site in the Mission District of , offering free wellness and self-care activities, including group relaxation & yoga sessions, hygiene kits, haircuts, and a clothing closet. Minneapolis, MN - Kairos Alive! will collaborate with Twin Cities , Bemidji , and New Ulm, Minnesota education, healthcare and community health organizers to design and implement a Mental Health Action Day event with neuro-divergent young adults and LGBTQIA2S+ youth. Based in dance, live music, story, and arts and health research learning ­– including the A.S.K. protocol – the interactive participatory Zoom webcast outreach event includes a network of senior centers and organizations who serve people with disabilities in greater Minnesota .





will collaborate with , , and education, healthcare and community health organizers to design and implement a Mental Health Action Day event with neuro-divergent young adults and LGBTQIA2S+ youth. Based in dance, live music, story, and arts and health research learning ­– including the A.S.K. protocol – the interactive participatory Zoom webcast outreach event includes a network of senior centers and organizations who serve people with disabilities in greater . Boston, MA - Louis D Brown Peace Initiative will be partnering with students at Madison Park High School and John D. O'Bryant School for Mental Health Action Day. They will be facilitating peer-to-peer mental health "check-in" practices as well as creating interactive art installations that promote positive messaging and tangible steps to take for students to ask for help and support.





will be partnering with students at Madison Park High School and for Mental Health Action Day. They will be facilitating peer-to-peer mental health "check-in" practices as well as creating interactive art installations that promote positive messaging and tangible steps to take for students to ask for help and support. Pittsburgh, PA - Malone Family Foundation in Pittsburgh, PA will be hosting a celebrity hockey game focused upon the healing power of hockey. Those participating in the game will be over 30 current + former NHL players, members of our Veteran and First Responder communities and mental health advocates. The evening prior, our celebrity players will engage with our heroes and guests during an exclusive reception, which will feature a panel (hot-stove style), intimate concert and discussion on our mental health journeys.





will be hosting a celebrity hockey game focused upon the healing power of hockey. Those participating in the game will be over 30 current + former NHL players, members of our Veteran and First Responder communities and mental health advocates. The evening prior, our celebrity players will engage with our heroes and guests during an exclusive reception, which will feature a panel (hot-stove style), intimate concert and discussion on our mental health journeys. Maryland , Virginia and Washington, DC - Our Minds Matter is a teen-led, research-driven movement to change the culture around mental health. For Mental Health Action Day, teens in OMM clubs will lead their middle schools, high schools, and community centers to pause the normal day and "Move With Music" — to take a collective breath, to give our bodies & brains a break, and to move in the name of joy.





is a teen-led, research-driven movement to change the culture around mental health. For Mental Health Action Day, teens in OMM clubs will lead their middle schools, high schools, and community centers to pause the normal day and "Move With Music" — to take a collective breath, to give our bodies & brains a break, and to move in the name of joy. Rahway, NJ - Someone's Daughter and Maple & Monroe Global Social Impact proudly announce CALM (Creating Acceptance and Living Mindfully), a groundbreaking Youth Tech, Mental Health, and LGBTQ+ festival in Rahway, NJ set to revolutionize inclusivity and mental wellness on Mental Health Action Day. This transformative event will merge technology, education, and community support to empower young individuals, particularly from marginalized communities, fostering a society where every mind thrives and every identity is celebrated.





proudly announce CALM (Creating Acceptance and Living Mindfully), a groundbreaking Youth Tech, Mental Health, and LGBTQ+ festival in set to revolutionize inclusivity and mental wellness on Mental Health Action Day. This transformative event will merge technology, education, and community support to empower young individuals, particularly from marginalized communities, fostering a society where every mind thrives and every identity is celebrated. Flint, MI - Taylor Made Re-Entry will host its second annual mental health activation at the Genesee County Jail. This initiative is a direct response to the urgent need to confront mental health challenges among incarcerated individuals across the U.S. Statistics reveal that 80% to 90% of individuals in jails nationwide return to their communities without adequate rehabilitative support. Through this initiative, they aim to provide essential emotional and mental health tools for success, ensuring that all those impacted by incarceration, both staff and individuals within the jail environment, have the resources they need to thrive.





will host its second annual mental health activation at the Jail. This initiative is a direct response to the urgent need to confront mental health challenges among incarcerated individuals across the U.S. Statistics reveal that 80% to 90% of individuals in jails nationwide return to their communities without adequate rehabilitative support. Through this initiative, they aim to provide essential emotional and mental health tools for success, ensuring that all those impacted by incarceration, both staff and individuals within the jail environment, have the resources they need to thrive. Norfolk, VA - Teen Care Network will host 'A.S.K. Together' on Mental Health Action Day, where we'll empower youth to Acknowledge, Support, and Keep-in-Touch with each other through engaging workshops, music, food, speakers, and a vibrant community atmosphere, fostering a culture of empathy and understanding around mental health.





will host 'A.S.K. Together' on Mental Health Action Day, where we'll empower youth to Acknowledge, Support, and Keep-in-Touch with each other through engaging workshops, music, food, speakers, and a vibrant community atmosphere, fostering a culture of empathy and understanding around mental health. Coppell, TX - The Defensive Line is hosting a Mental Health Fair on Thursday, May 2nd in collaboration with Coppell High School's Anatomy & Physiology classes. This peer-to-peer event provides powerful insight and perspective on mental health from youth for youth. Activities include a showcase stage for speakers and presentations as well as interactive booths that focus on different aspects of positive mental health, coping skills, and connective activities. The goal is to provide positive tools to support themselves and others while focusing on the ASK objectives – Acknowledge, Support, and Keep In Touch. This event is open to the community and will be filmed and released on May 16th .





is hosting a Mental Health Fair on in collaboration with Coppell High School's Anatomy & Physiology classes. This peer-to-peer event provides powerful insight and perspective on mental health from youth for youth. Activities include a showcase stage for speakers and presentations as well as interactive booths that focus on different aspects of positive mental health, coping skills, and connective activities. The goal is to provide positive tools to support themselves and others while focusing on the ASK objectives – Acknowledge, Support, and Keep In Touch. This event is open to the community and will be filmed and released on . San Antonio, TX - Thrive Youth Center the largest emergency shelter and housing program for LGBTQ+ youth in Texas , will host A Day to Thrive. The event aims to create positive community connection, providing immediate linkage to mental health resources and uplifting activities, including a special performance by the band Cedars.





the largest emergency shelter and housing program for LGBTQ+ youth in , will host A Day to Thrive. The event aims to create positive community connection, providing immediate linkage to mental health resources and uplifting activities, including a special performance by the band Cedars. Atlanta, GA - Usher's New Look will present a youth-lead workshop and panel discussion at our Spark Center. Training will include the Community Resiliency Model (CRM), presenting youth with tools to support their mental health and how to stay resilient in times of stressful situations.





will present a youth-lead workshop and panel discussion at our Spark Center. Training will include the Community Resiliency Model (CRM), presenting youth with tools to support their mental health and how to stay resilient in times of stressful situations. Andrews, NC - Western Carolina Pacesetters announces plans for Mental Health Action Day at the Adventure Center, featuring school field trips during the day and public access, including the climbing tower, from 3 pm onward. Activities designed for family fun, community partners, dog adoptions, and food trucks will be present, fostering a supportive environment for mental health awareness and engagement.

Student-Serving Organizations Kick-Off Plans to Teach A.S.K. to Youth Communities

Additionally, 10 leading national and international student-serving organizations will kick-off their plans to promote, disseminate and amplify the reach of A.S.K. to its networks during the 2024-25 academic year, ensuring that youth and young adults nationwide learn about the A.S.K. framework for providing effective emotional support to their peers:

Alpha Sigma Phi, a men's fraternity whose purpose is to Better the World through Better Men by providing values-driven brotherhood experiences through life.





a men's fraternity whose purpose is to Better the World through Better Men by providing values-driven brotherhood experiences through life. Association of College and University Housing Officers - International (ACHUO-I), the leading organization of choice for campus housing and residence life professionals and home to more than 17,000 professionals representing 3.2 million on-campus students from around the globe. This is achieved through education and professional development opportunities, research, knowledge resources, and advocacy on behalf of the profession.





(ACHUO-I), the leading organization of choice for campus housing and residence life professionals and home to more than 17,000 professionals representing 3.2 million on-campus students from around the globe. This is achieved through education and professional development opportunities, research, knowledge resources, and advocacy on behalf of the profession. City Year works across 29 U.S. cities to expand educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and develop diverse leaders through national service. Together with their partners, they are reimagining what schools can be for students and the adults who work with them.





works across 29 U.S. cities to expand educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and develop diverse leaders through national service. Together with their partners, they are reimagining what schools can be for students and the adults who work with them. Consortium of Higher Education LGBT Resource Professionals , a national non-profit member based organization that is committed to working towards the liberation of LGBTQ people in higher education. The Consortium supports individuals who work on campuses to educate and support people of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as advocate for more inclusive policies and practices through an intersectional and racial justice framework.





, a national non-profit member based organization that is committed to working towards the liberation of LGBTQ people in higher education. The Consortium supports individuals who work on campuses to educate and support people of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as advocate for more inclusive policies and practices through an intersectional and racial justice framework. Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc. , a national organization that is committed to constantly strive toward the expansion of awareness of the Latino culture to members and the community at large, to promote sisterhood and leadership amongst themselves which is the basis of their precious and rare foundation, and to stand for the accomplishments of excellence and education among women.





, a national organization that is committed to constantly strive toward the expansion of awareness of the Latino culture to members and the community at large, to promote sisterhood and leadership amongst themselves which is the basis of their precious and rare foundation, and to stand for the accomplishments of excellence and education among women. Hillel International, the world's largest Jewish campus organization that is committed to enriching the lives of Jewish students so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.





the world's largest Jewish campus organization that is committed to enriching the lives of Jewish students so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world. NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, a higher education student affairs organization that provides professional development and advocacy for student affairs educators and administrators who share the responsibility for a campus-wide focus on the student experience.





a higher education student affairs organization that provides professional development and advocacy for student affairs educators and administrators who share the responsibility for a campus-wide focus on the student experience. NODA – Association for Orientation, Transition, and Retention in Higher Education, an inclusive community that enhances and elevates orientation, transition, and retention practices in higher education that cultivate the professional development and education of student leaders, graduate students, practitioners, and scholars.





an inclusive community that enhances and elevates orientation, transition, and retention practices in higher education that cultivate the professional development and education of student leaders, graduate students, practitioners, and scholars. Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Inc. , a national organization that is committed to the development of professional leaders through shared experiences and foster lifelong brotherhood. These men continuously promote the ideals of Pan-Americanism via intellectual dialogue, cultural awareness, and community service.





, a national organization that is committed to the development of professional leaders through shared experiences and foster lifelong brotherhood. These men continuously promote the ideals of Pan-Americanism via intellectual dialogue, cultural awareness, and community service. United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the country's largest and most effective minority education organization, enhances students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens the capacity of HBCUs and other Black colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness.

A full list of partners is available at mentalhealthaction.network/partners

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few. SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios uses its reach for social impact, spearheading broad change-driven coalitions through its Mental Health is Health and youth voter access initiatives.

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® display, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit https://www.activeminds.org/ .

About TaskForce

TaskForce, a cultural change agency, helps brands, social movements and political organizations leverage their influence to make a meaningful impact on society through culturally relevant and informed creative content. TaskForce was founded in 2010 following the completion of the Obama Hope Campaign, which was commissioned and made viral by founder Yosi Sergant. Since then, TaskForce's work has resulted in some of the most highly acclaimed and influential public campaigns on behalf of clients, including the United Nations Foundation, the White House, The Nature Conservancy, The MacArthur Foundation, Rock The Vote, The County of Los Angeles, Amnesty International and beyond. For more information, visit www.taskforce.us .

