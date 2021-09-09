More Than 20,000 Good Deeds Pledged To Honor 9/11 Victims On 20th Anniversary Through Pay It Forward 9/11 Effort

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every September 11th, Pay It Forward 9/11 a charity established in 2002, encourages Americans to perform three good deeds for strangers as a way to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks. This effort was inspired by the people of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland (then pop. 9,000), who provided food, clothing and shelter to 7,000 stranded airline passengers from 90 countries, diverted there when US airspace was closed. This story and charity are mentioned in the Sept 10 AppleTV+ film release of " Come From Away" -the Broadway musical."

By encouraging pay it forward actions (random acts of kindness) on September 10th and 11th, this kindness movement is on track to have the most successful event in its 19-year history.

"Based on initial pledges, we're certain to exceed our goal of 20,000 good deeds to honor the victims killed 20 years ago in the 9/11 attacks," says Kevin Tuerff, founder and president. "Back in 2001, in a time before hashtags, the words "United We Stand" were pervasive across the country. Twenty years later, we are a divided country, and suffering mightily from the pandemic, climate disasters and more. History tells us by working together, we can accomplish great things. By focusing on the theme of unity this year, we encourage participants everywhere to perform a good deed for someone who looks, or thinks different than themselves."

Businesses like Dell Technologies, Starbucks, Steptoe & Johnson, Gallin & Son and AZ Advisory Group are encouraging their employees to participate in the national day of remembrance and service.

For participation tips, visit PayItFoward911.org and add your participation pledge to place your community's heart on our global Map of Kindness.

Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is supported by generous individual donors and sponsored by the writers and producers of Come From Away musical, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Walmart, Gallin & Son, AZ Advisory Group and Precise Communications.

Pay it Forward 9/11 social media channels:

http://payitforward911.org

https://www.instagram.com/payitforward911/

https://twitter.com/911payitforward

SOURCE Pay It Forward 9/11

Related Links

https://www.payitforward911.org/

