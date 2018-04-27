More Than 200 Airline Delegates Attend APEX Multimedia Market

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This past week, more than 200 airlines and in-flight content delegates arrived in Paris for the airline industry's only global in-flight content marketplace event, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) MultiMedia Market. With a sold-out exhibit hall and sold-out buyer groupings, the event was filled with distributors and buyers from all over the globe.

The two-day marketplace took place 23-24 April and brought in-flight content buyers from 21 leading airlines and 20 content service provider (CSP), representing more than 100 additional airlines worldwide. Companies together with the world's leading distributors of diverse content - ranging from TV shows to local and blockbuster movies, to GUIs, games, audio, and applications.

Exclusive for APEX members, MultiMedia Market gives content providers the chance to showcase their latest offerings and allows airlines to complete a year's worth of content buying at one event.

"This year's MultiMedia Market was one of the most successful to date. APEX enjoyed a nearly 40 percent increase in airline representatives over last year with appointment schedules that were sold out weeks in advance," said Joe Leader, APEX CEO. "The overwhelming response to the event illustrates the event is industry's most comprehensive in-flight only content conference for connecting buyers and sellers."

In addition to the main event, attendees took part in an extravagant networking event on the final evening including the 9th annual APEX MultiMedia Quiz in celebration of the industry. The highly anticipated annual networking event and quiz proved to be a dynamic success for this intimate, community market.

The next APEX MultiMedia Market is scheduled to take place Spring 2019 in Dublin. For more information and photos from the APEX MultiMedia Market, please visit apex.aero, sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter or follow APEX on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Robin Applebaum

678-303-2980

rapplebaum@apex.aero

About The Airline Passenger Experience (APEX)

APEX encompasses a network of businesses and professionals that are committed to providing a world-class airline experience for passengers around the globe. As a non-profit, APEX reinvests all of its resources to better serve its members. Every day, APEX members evaluate the passenger experience through an influential community and are improving every aspect of the airline experience: from designing, building and installing seating, entertainment and communications systems on commercial aircraft, to airport lounges and in-flight dining. For more than four decades, APEX has worked to strengthen the industry and enable business opportunities through education, innovation, networking, and recognition.

Related Links

APEX Website

Upcoming APEX Events

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-200-airline-delegates-attend-apex-multimedia-market-300638255.html

SOURCE Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

Related Links

https://apex.aero

