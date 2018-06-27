More Than 200 B2B Companies in Russia and Belarus Named Leaders by Research Firm Clutch

The 225 companies featured in Clutch's annual report were evaluated based on client feedback collected over the phone, work quality, services offered, and market presence.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After interviewing each company's clients and compiling data on work quality and market presence, B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform Clutch identified the 225 leading B2B service providers in Russia and Belarus. These companies provide development, design, marketing, and IT services to clients around the world. Businesses seeking resources to tackle a business challenge or project can use this report as a shortlist to find the best-fit service provider for their needs.

Top B2B Service Providers in Russia

Best B2B Companies in Russia in 2018
Best B2B Companies in Belarus in 2018

.wrk

FACTION STUDIO iOS

Mobio

4xxi

Finch

Molinos

A2 Design Inc.

Flatstack

MOOSETANK

ADCI Solutions

FlexisUS

MWP Tech

Adsup LLC

Flyphant

Nimax

ADV

GDS LLC

Notamedia

Afterlogic.Works

Globus LTD

Omega-R

Andersen

Go Mobile

Open Solutions

Aplana Software Services

Handsome

Owlab Inc.

App Development Shop

Heads and Hands

Picasel

AppCraft

Hibercon Technologies

Proxima agency

Arcadia

IceRock Development

Qmobi

Arello Mobile

iD EAST

QNIUM

Artezio

InfoShell

Ramotion

Asmo Mobile

INTEGRA SOURCES

Redmadrobot

Aspirity

Iron Water Studio

RentaTeam

Avivi

ISS Art

Rocket10

Axmor Software

ITA Labs

Rosberry

Byndyusoft

JET BI

S Media Link LLC

BytePace

JetRockets

Salt & Pepper

Cayugasoft Tech

JetRuby Agency LTD.

SBS Soft

CimpleO

King Bird Studio

Seven Winds Studio

Citronium

KODE

Shakuro

CodeInside

LEKO

Siberian.pro LLC

CODENETIX

Live Typing

SimbirSoft

Crystalnix

LLC Hello World! Technologies (HWdTech LLC)

Simtech Development

DesignRussia

Lodoss Team

SMD

DevPocket

Looi

Soshace

Devvela

M2H agency

Space-O Technologies

Digital Dali

Magora

Starcode

DNA Team

Manufactura

Surf

Droid Labs

Maxilect

The Better Bunch

DrupalJedi

Mediapark Group

Touch Instinct

DUNICE

Mediapark Kaliningrad Ltd

Umbrella IT

dvhb

MediaSoft

Unreal Mojo

e-Legion

MediaSoft Mobile

VIStar Ltd.

EGO c.m.s.

Mentalstack

Voodoo Rocks

Emerline

Mercury Development

Websoft Depot

ENOTY

Metastudio

WeezLabs

Enterra

Mobihunter

Whitescape

Etrok

Mobile Dimension LLC

ZUZEX

Exyte

MobileUp

Top B2B Service Providers in Belarus

*instinctools

GoIoT

Onilab

A1QA

GoodSoft

Orangesoft

AGENTE

Goozix

Oxagile

aheadWorks

GP Solutions

Promwad Mobile

AIS Novations

HQSoftware

Qulix Systems

Aitoc Software

IM Action

Rubyroid Labs

Almet

InData Labs

SaM Solutions

Altoros

Industry Consulting Service (ICS)

Scand

Alverden Systems LLC

Intellectsoft

SENLA, Software Engineering Laboratory

Amasty

Intetics Inc

Simple Solutions

Andersen

IntexSoft

SKY INCOM

APRO Software

InToSoft

SmartexLab

Artezio

Invatechs Software

Smartum Pro

Azati Software

iTechArt Group

Softarex Technologies

Belitsoft

Itexus

Softeq

BelVG

Itransition

SoftTeco

BLAKIT

ITRex Group

SolbegSoft

Brimit

JazzTeam

Spiral Scout

Ciklum

JET BI

SumatoSoft

Codabrasoft LLC

Kraftblick

SVAPS Systems

Code Inspiration

LARO solutions

Touchlane LLC

Cortlex

Lemon Digital

UNL Solutions LTD

DashBouquet Development

Lepshey

UPH Global

Digiteum

LOVATA

Upsilon

DYNEVO

MageWorx

VironIT

EffectiveSoft

Mavitech

Visata

ElateSoftware

Mediapark Group

VRP Consulting

Elinext

MightyMatics

XB Software

Emerline

Mobecls

Yellow

Exadel

Nasty Creatures

Your Extra Marketer

Exposit

OCSICO

Z-Wolves Development

Fingers

Omertex

Zorka.Mobi

Forte Group

On The Spot Development

ZubrSoft LLC

Geomotiv

"Being named a leading business services provider on the national level is quite the accomplishment, especially considering that each company featured today had to prove its ability to deliver," said Clutch Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "Clutch believes client feedback is a true indicator of performance, and we look forward to seeing what projects these companies tackle for their clients in the future.

It's free to get listed on Clutch, but only the best companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. For a chance to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Russia and Belarus Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

See the full research here:
https://clutch.co/ru/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/by/top-service-providers

About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

Contact
Sara Philibotte
(202) 609-9922
197751@email4pr.com

More Than 200 B2B Companies in Russia and Belarus Named Leaders by Research Firm Clutch

