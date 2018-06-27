More Than 200 B2B Companies in Russia and Belarus Named Leaders by Research Firm Clutch
The 225 companies featured in Clutch's annual report were evaluated based on client feedback collected over the phone, work quality, services offered, and market presence.
08:40 ET
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After interviewing each company's clients and compiling data on work quality and market presence, B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform Clutch identified the 225 leading B2B service providers in Russia and Belarus. These companies provide development, design, marketing, and IT services to clients around the world. Businesses seeking resources to tackle a business challenge or project can use this report as a shortlist to find the best-fit service provider for their needs.
Top B2B Service Providers in Russia
.wrk
FACTION STUDIO iOS
Mobio
4xxi
Finch
Molinos
A2 Design Inc.
Flatstack
MOOSETANK
ADCI Solutions
FlexisUS
MWP Tech
Adsup LLC
Flyphant
Nimax
ADV
GDS LLC
Notamedia
Afterlogic.Works
Globus LTD
Omega-R
Andersen
Go Mobile
Open Solutions
Aplana Software Services
Handsome
Owlab Inc.
App Development Shop
Heads and Hands
Picasel
AppCraft
Hibercon Technologies
Proxima agency
Arcadia
IceRock Development
Qmobi
Arello Mobile
iD EAST
QNIUM
Artezio
InfoShell
Ramotion
Asmo Mobile
INTEGRA SOURCES
Redmadrobot
Aspirity
Iron Water Studio
RentaTeam
Avivi
ISS Art
Rocket10
Axmor Software
ITA Labs
Rosberry
Byndyusoft
JET BI
S Media Link LLC
BytePace
JetRockets
Salt & Pepper
Cayugasoft Tech
JetRuby Agency LTD.
SBS Soft
CimpleO
King Bird Studio
Seven Winds Studio
Citronium
KODE
Shakuro
CodeInside
LEKO
Siberian.pro LLC
CODENETIX
Live Typing
SimbirSoft
Crystalnix
LLC Hello World! Technologies (HWdTech LLC)
Simtech Development
DesignRussia
Lodoss Team
SMD
DevPocket
Looi
Soshace
Devvela
M2H agency
Space-O Technologies
Digital Dali
Magora
Starcode
DNA Team
Manufactura
Surf
Droid Labs
Maxilect
The Better Bunch
DrupalJedi
Mediapark Group
Touch Instinct
DUNICE
Mediapark Kaliningrad Ltd
Umbrella IT
dvhb
MediaSoft
Unreal Mojo
e-Legion
MediaSoft Mobile
VIStar Ltd.
EGO c.m.s.
Mentalstack
Voodoo Rocks
Emerline
Mercury Development
Websoft Depot
ENOTY
Metastudio
WeezLabs
Enterra
Mobihunter
Whitescape
Etrok
Mobile Dimension LLC
ZUZEX
Exyte
MobileUp
Top B2B Service Providers in Belarus
*instinctools
GoIoT
Onilab
A1QA
GoodSoft
Orangesoft
AGENTE
Goozix
Oxagile
aheadWorks
GP Solutions
Promwad Mobile
AIS Novations
HQSoftware
Qulix Systems
Aitoc Software
IM Action
Rubyroid Labs
Almet
InData Labs
SaM Solutions
Altoros
Industry Consulting Service (ICS)
Scand
Alverden Systems LLC
Intellectsoft
SENLA, Software Engineering Laboratory
Amasty
Intetics Inc
Simple Solutions
Andersen
IntexSoft
SKY INCOM
APRO Software
InToSoft
SmartexLab
Artezio
Invatechs Software
Smartum Pro
Azati Software
iTechArt Group
Softarex Technologies
Belitsoft
Itexus
Softeq
BelVG
Itransition
SoftTeco
BLAKIT
ITRex Group
SolbegSoft
Brimit
JazzTeam
Spiral Scout
Ciklum
JET BI
SumatoSoft
Codabrasoft LLC
Kraftblick
SVAPS Systems
Code Inspiration
LARO solutions
Touchlane LLC
Cortlex
Lemon Digital
UNL Solutions LTD
DashBouquet Development
Lepshey
UPH Global
Digiteum
LOVATA
Upsilon
DYNEVO
MageWorx
VironIT
EffectiveSoft
Mavitech
Visata
ElateSoftware
Mediapark Group
VRP Consulting
Elinext
MightyMatics
XB Software
Emerline
Mobecls
Yellow
Exadel
Nasty Creatures
Your Extra Marketer
Exposit
OCSICO
Z-Wolves Development
Fingers
Omertex
Zorka.Mobi
Forte Group
On The Spot Development
ZubrSoft LLC
Geomotiv
"Being named a leading business services provider on the national level is quite the accomplishment, especially considering that each company featured today had to prove its ability to deliver," said Clutch Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "Clutch believes client feedback is a true indicator of performance, and we look forward to seeing what projects these companies tackle for their clients in the future.
It's free to get listed on Clutch, but only the best companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. For a chance to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Russia and Belarus Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.
See the full research here:
https://clutch.co/ru/top-service-providers
https://clutch.co/by/top-service-providers
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
