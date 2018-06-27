More Than 200 B2B Companies in Russia and Belarus Named Leaders by Research Firm Clutch

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After interviewing each company's clients and compiling data on work quality and market presence, B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform Clutch identified the 225 leading B2B service providers in Russia and Belarus. These companies provide development, design, marketing, and IT services to clients around the world. Businesses seeking resources to tackle a business challenge or project can use this report as a shortlist to find the best-fit service provider for their needs.

.wrk FACTION STUDIO iOS Mobio 4xxi Finch Molinos A2 Design Inc. Flatstack MOOSETANK ADCI Solutions FlexisUS MWP Tech Adsup LLC Flyphant Nimax ADV GDS LLC Notamedia Afterlogic.Works Globus LTD Omega-R Andersen Go Mobile Open Solutions Aplana Software Services Handsome Owlab Inc. App Development Shop Heads and Hands Picasel AppCraft Hibercon Technologies Proxima agency Arcadia IceRock Development Qmobi Arello Mobile iD EAST QNIUM Artezio InfoShell Ramotion Asmo Mobile INTEGRA SOURCES Redmadrobot Aspirity Iron Water Studio RentaTeam Avivi ISS Art Rocket10 Axmor Software ITA Labs Rosberry Byndyusoft JET BI S Media Link LLC BytePace JetRockets Salt & Pepper Cayugasoft Tech JetRuby Agency LTD. SBS Soft CimpleO King Bird Studio Seven Winds Studio Citronium KODE Shakuro CodeInside LEKO Siberian.pro LLC CODENETIX Live Typing SimbirSoft Crystalnix LLC Hello World! Technologies (HWdTech LLC) Simtech Development DesignRussia Lodoss Team SMD DevPocket Looi Soshace Devvela M2H agency Space-O Technologies Digital Dali Magora Starcode DNA Team Manufactura Surf Droid Labs Maxilect The Better Bunch DrupalJedi Mediapark Group Touch Instinct DUNICE Mediapark Kaliningrad Ltd Umbrella IT dvhb MediaSoft Unreal Mojo e-Legion MediaSoft Mobile VIStar Ltd. EGO c.m.s. Mentalstack Voodoo Rocks Emerline Mercury Development Websoft Depot ENOTY Metastudio WeezLabs Enterra Mobihunter Whitescape Etrok Mobile Dimension LLC ZUZEX Exyte MobileUp



*instinctools GoIoT Onilab A1QA GoodSoft Orangesoft AGENTE Goozix Oxagile aheadWorks GP Solutions Promwad Mobile AIS Novations HQSoftware Qulix Systems Aitoc Software IM Action Rubyroid Labs Almet InData Labs SaM Solutions Altoros Industry Consulting Service (ICS) Scand Alverden Systems LLC Intellectsoft SENLA, Software Engineering Laboratory Amasty Intetics Inc Simple Solutions Andersen IntexSoft SKY INCOM APRO Software InToSoft SmartexLab Artezio Invatechs Software Smartum Pro Azati Software iTechArt Group Softarex Technologies Belitsoft Itexus Softeq BelVG Itransition SoftTeco BLAKIT ITRex Group SolbegSoft Brimit JazzTeam Spiral Scout Ciklum JET BI SumatoSoft Codabrasoft LLC Kraftblick SVAPS Systems Code Inspiration LARO solutions Touchlane LLC Cortlex Lemon Digital UNL Solutions LTD DashBouquet Development Lepshey UPH Global Digiteum LOVATA Upsilon DYNEVO MageWorx VironIT EffectiveSoft Mavitech Visata ElateSoftware Mediapark Group VRP Consulting Elinext MightyMatics XB Software Emerline Mobecls Yellow Exadel Nasty Creatures Your Extra Marketer Exposit OCSICO Z-Wolves Development Fingers Omertex Zorka.Mobi Forte Group On The Spot Development ZubrSoft LLC Geomotiv





"Being named a leading business services provider on the national level is quite the accomplishment, especially considering that each company featured today had to prove its ability to deliver," said Clutch Business Analyst Alaina Stevenson. "Clutch believes client feedback is a true indicator of performance, and we look forward to seeing what projects these companies tackle for their clients in the future.

It's free to get listed on Clutch, but only the best companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. For a chance to be featured as one of Clutch's 2019 Russia and Belarus Leaders, apply now. It's a simple, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

