More than 200 Businesses Rebuke Attacks on our Democracy and Call for a Peaceful Transfer of Power

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 200 Civic Alliance member companies issue a joint statement in response to this week's attacks on our democracy:

"The attack on the U.S. Capitol represents an attack on American democracy, a dangerous break from our democratic tradition, and must be rejected.

"There is no doubt about the integrity of the 2020 election. We reaffirm that the election result was determined by the will of the voters, certified by every state, and upheld by the courts. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were duly elected in the manner established by the U.S. Constitution, and they will be inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021. We commend those members of Congress who upheld their constitutional duty and certified the results.

"An orderly and peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of a functioning democracy. Any attempts to incite violence or otherwise thwart a peaceful transition in the coming days cannot be tolerated. Today, we call on all Americans – including the current Administration – to accept the will of voters, abide by the rule of law, and support an orderly and peaceful transfer of power without delay. As we look ahead, we will deepen our efforts to protect our democracy, build trust in our elections, and strengthen our nation's civic resilience for generations to come."

Signing companies include:

Automatic | WordPress

B Lab US/ Canada

Bad Robot Productions

Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.

Best Buy

Burton

CAVA

Columbia Sportswear Company

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

DeVry University

Dow

Edelman

eos Products

Etsy

Ferrara

General Assembly

Harry's

IAC

Imperfect Foods

Instacart

Interpublic

Kargo

Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lime

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Mondelez International

OfferUp

PepsiCo

Pinterest

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Salesforce

Seventh Generation

SoFi

sweetgreen

The Estée Lauder Companies

Thumbtack

Tripadvisor

Warby Parker

Zillow

Zocdoc

Zola

The complete list of signing companies is available at civicalliance.com/transition .

About the Civic Alliance

The Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, accessible and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country's future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works , the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business, and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join us at civicalliance.com.

