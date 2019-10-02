More than 200 insurance job openings available in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate is expanding and bringing more than 200 new job opportunities to Missouri. The company is hiring for positions in agencies and sales in the Show-Me State, including 20 Allstate agency owners.

"We're growing and have an opportunity for entrepreneurs to become agency owners in a very reliable industry," said Travis Peterson, Strategic Deployment Leader. "Candidates don't need an insurance background. We're in search of individuals with a strong entrepreneurial drive and the passion to help households in the communities where they work and live. The ideal candidate wants to build a legacy they can pass down for generations."

Allstate is seeking entrepreneurs with an enthusiasm to own* and operate their business and make a positive impact in their community. As a small business owner, Allstate agents own an economic interest in their business. This gives them the freedom to sell to a qualified buyer or back to Allstate. They can also pass it on to their children or another family member.

"I love that as a business owner, I can be there for my family while also helping people protect what matters most to them," said Allstate agent Paul Banister. "It is a true ownership opportunity as opposed to the competitors who don't let you own your book of business." Banister currently owns two agencies – one in Chesterfield, Mo. and the other in Springfield, Mo. Through both, he has been successful growing his business while also giving back to the communities.

A common theme among successful Allstate Agency Owners is the strong belief in being there for their customers and communities. They build a thriving business by working hard to develop trusting, personal, long-term relationships.

"I absolutely love being an Allstate agent," said St. Louis agent Tracie Bibb. "I get to help the people in my community by protecting what matters most to them, but I also get to volunteer in the community to help make a difference."

Allstate offers a $5,000 award to anyone who refers a qualified candidate. The referral award is payable upon the appointment of the candidate as an Allstate agency owner. To refer candidates, please call Kory Hansen at 303-779-3920.

Interested candidates can learn more about becoming an Allstate agency owner by going to www.allstateagent.com or by calling Kory Hansen at 303-779-3920.

For more information about becoming an Allstate licensed sales professional, email resumes to a recruitment team member at Calley.Ellwing@allstate.com. Candidates can also call their local Allstate agent. Interested candidates should have exceptional selling and customer service skills, a high school diploma and the ability to obtain or begin the process of obtaining a Property and Casualty license at the time of hiring.

*Subject to all terms and conditions as outlined in the Allstate R3001 Exclusive Agency Agreement and Exclusive Agency program materials. Allstate agents are not franchisees; rather they are exclusive agent independent contractors and are not employed by Allstate. Agency staff opportunity is not an employment opportunity directly with Allstate Insurance Company but rather employment with an Allstate Exclusive Agency owner who is an independent contractor. The referral award is payable forty-five (45) days after appointment and signing of an Allstate Exclusive Agency Agreement by Allstate and the referred candidate. No payments are made to you if the referred candidate is not appointed by Allstate. The name of the person making the referral must be on candidate's Allstate agent application in order for such person to receive a payout. A referral award will not be paid to former Allstate Exclusive Agents (EA) and Exclusive Financial Specialists (EFS) and referrals of Allstate Field Sales Leaders transition to EA or EFS position. The referral award is subject to change. Referral award is not available to the applicant. Allstate's recruitment team, human resources employees and Allstate employees whose responsibilities include recruitment are not eligible. The recipient of the referral award is solely responsible for all taxes and reporting of award. Allstate is an Equal Opportunity Company. Allstate Insurance Company, Northbrook, IL. © 2015 Allstate Insurance Co.

SOURCE Allstate