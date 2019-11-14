More than 22 New Bungalow 5 Collections Debut at High Point Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fall 2019 High Point International Furniture market was one of the most exhilarating ones to date as more than 3,000 industry professionals from all corners of the world visited the Bungalow 5 showroom where 22 stunning new collections and line extensions made their debut.

Bungalow 5 exhibited fun new collections inspired by the spirit of 1960s beach culture and several larger-sized extensions of popular lines. Additionally, several fashion forward new finishes were on exhibit including an exquisite silky grass cloth and hair-on-hide in subtle and sophisticated hues.

According to Luca Rensi, Deputy General Manager, attendance was up over both the prior spring market as well as last year's fall market. "The level of excitement was really high," he said. "There was a buzz in the air from the moment the show opened until it closed. And people were very impressed with the new finishes and the new collections," he added. Click here to see all the new pieces, www.bungalow5.com.

Twice a year more than 75,000 interior designers, stocking dealers, influencers and media from 100+ countries descend upon the "Home Furnishings Capital of the World", High Point, North Carolina.

Trade-only members can purchase directly via Bungalow 5's website. End consumers can purchase through Bungalow 5 eCommerce partners, including Perigold, Candelabra, Clayton Gray and others.

For additional information, to schedule a showroom walk-through or request assets or products, please contact Erin Radue, Senior PR & Advertising Director, at pr@bungalow5.com or call 212.947.1500, x202.

ABOUT BUNGALOW 5

PHILOSOPHY: Inspired by history, made for today, always reaching for the future. We have a passion for bringing a modern perspective to classic luxury.

MATERIAL & CRAFT: We collaborate with handpicked craftsmen from all corners of the world to create unique materials. Our pieces feature meticulous artisanry, whether hand-wrapped grasscloth furniture or hand-hammered metal accessories, every detail is considered.

QUALITY: From sketch to final product, we take pride in perfectionism. Many of our collections took years in the making. We strive to create glamorous home decor that lasts.

SOURCE Bungalow 5

