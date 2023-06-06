More Than 235 Organizations Show Their Support for the Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

06 Jun, 2023, 12:39 ET

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) and more than 235 organizations sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means and the Committee on Energy and Commerce illustrating strong support for H.R. 2713, the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act.

NPs rally outside of the U.S. Capitol for the ICAN Act. The legislation would increase access to medically necessary health care services for patients across the country by removing outdated federal barriers to care.
"This critical legislation will remove outdated barriers to practice that delay access to health care for our patients," said AANP President April Kapu, DNP. "Health care policies should be responsive to patient needs and inclusive of the health care providers delivering care in our communities. The ICAN Act will move health care delivery forward for patients, providers and our nation."

This bipartisan legislation, which was introduced in April in the House of Representatives, would authorize nurse practitioners (NPs) to order cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, certify when patients with diabetes need therapeutic shoes, ensure NPs' patients are represented in the beneficiary attribution process for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, refer patients for medical nutrition therapy, certify and recertify a patient's terminal illness for hospice eligibility, perform all mandatory examinations in skilled nursing facilities and more.

NPs provide high-quality health care to Medicare and Medicaid patients across all geographic areas and health care settings. Over 40% of Medicare beneficiaries receive care from NPs, and NPs are the fastest-growing Medicare provider group. Yet, despite the high-quality health care NPs provide to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, barriers still exist within the programs that prevent the effective and efficient delivery of care.

AANP is proud that this legislation is supported by such a wide-ranging, comprehensive coalition of national, state and local organizations.  

Read the full letter.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

