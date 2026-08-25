More than 25 national and international partners join Connected Nation's attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title to expand digital skills worldwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is proud to partner with lead collaborator AT&T and over 25 global organizations in a first-ever attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "longest internet literacy live stream," aimed at expanding digital skills access worldwide.

In the United States alone, nearly 1 in 3 workers lack the foundational digital skills needed to succeed in today's economy, according to the National Skills Coalition. Globally, billions of people who are online still lack the basic skills to use digital devices and services safely, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), making initiatives like this critical.

This event, "25 Hours. One Connected World," will take place September 24-25, featuring 25 consecutive hours of live, expert-led digital skills training accessible globally as it follows the sun across six continents, starting in the United States, via live stream at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The world record attempt will feature hands-on training, expert-led sessions, and real-time engagement from live locations spanning Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, as well as across the United States. Participants can watch for free from home, work, or a host site. Though they span six continents and a wide range of specialties, each of CN's partner organizations shares one goal: making digital skills accessible to advance economic and quality-of-life opportunities.

The following organizations will serve as digital skills trainers during the event, each hosting an hour-long segment focused on a variety of topics from "AI Self-Defense" to "Family Focused Technology Habits" and more: Human-I-T, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP, Murray State University, United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA), The Hacking Games, LBJ Presidential Library, Compudopt, Common Sense Media, Digital Connect Initiative — Gila River Indian Community, Educating for Leadership, Tech Savvy Teens, Fizzics Education, Australian Virtual Astronaut, Aimers Foundation, Orissa State Volunteers and Social Workers Association, Tunisia Association for Educational Initiatives, Angaza Center, Harare Hub, Causas XXI, Fundación Tecnológicas Conectadas, and CN.

Interested participants are invited to browse the full schedule and find the sessions that are right for them at bit.ly/CNWorldRecord, or download it here.

"Attempting this world record is our way of putting a global spotlight on a problem hiding in plain sight," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "For 25 consecutive hours, we're proving that closing the Digital Divide takes more than access. It takes people showing up to teach, and people showing up to learn. We're especially grateful to AT&T, our Lead Collaborator, for helping make this event possible.

"We're also grateful for the support of partners and sponsors, including Amazon; Hatfield Media; Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition (SHLB); Asociación de Comunidades Unidas Tomando Acción Solidaria (ACUTAS); American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA); Virtual Excursions Australia; and the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC) that are helping us make a lasting impact in the communities they serve," continued Ferree.

The Guinness World Records organization has provided specific parameters that must be met to achieve the world record title for "longest internet literacy live stream." To qualify for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, the live stream must run continuously for 25 hours with no pauses longer than one minute and maintain a minimum of 50 live viewers at all times.

"This is a chance for anyone, anywhere, to find five minutes or five hours that speak directly to them," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CN. "We are calling on individuals, families, and communities everywhere to be part of something historic. We want to inspire action, empower individuals, and demonstrate that digital skills can change lives in every community. Together, we can highlight both the urgency of digital empowerment and the incredible progress that is possible when we work side by side to lift up all people."

To learn more or get involved, visit:

To support the initiative through donations, visit:

About Connected Nation: Marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, the U.S.-based national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org

SOURCE Connected Nation