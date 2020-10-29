More than 26% of Americans Are Getting Less Sleep Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic According to ValuePenguin.com Survey
Another 49% of Americans say their health habits have improved amid the pandemic.
Oct 29, 2020, 09:43 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans have changed their day-to-day habits due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some of those habits can have serious health implications. ValuePenguin's latest survey has found that 1 in 4 Americans are sleeping less, while 1 in 5 are drinking more alcohol.
We surveyed more than 2,000 Americans in early October to better understand health habits and how they're changing due to the pandemic. Here's what we learned.
Key findings:
- More than 1 in 4 Americans are getting less sleep amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, 64% of consumers aren't getting at least seven hours of sleep a night, up 16% from February and March, when ValuePenguin asked respondents the same question.
- Nearly 3 in 10 millennials (28%) are drinking more alcohol during the pandemic than prior to it, as are a quarter of men. Overall, 22% said they're drinking more often.
- 19% of consumers say using tobacco is their unhealthiest habit, followed by not getting enough sleep (18%) and not getting enough exercise (16%).
- 49% of consumers say they're practicing healthier habits now than they were prior to the pandemic. Though sleep habits have declined, more are eating vegetables and avoiding fast food.
View full report: Health Habits Report
