More than 3,000 acres of timberland and hunting land set for January auction

DOUGLAS, Ga., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 3,094 acres of timberland in Southeast Georgia will be offered at auction Wednesday, Jan. 27, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the auction.

The land will be offered in 22 tracts, ranging in size from 17 to 479 acres, including a mix of loblolly pine and slash pine. The trees range in ages from one to 23 years.

"Timber production in this area offers good returns due to excellent growth rates and competitive nearby markets. The area is also well known for its hunting, especially for white tail deer and turkey," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company. "The land includes about 9,000 feet of frontage on the Ocmulgee River," he said.

"The land is currently managed for timber production by F&W Forestry. Deer hunting has been managed there for 45 years for trophy deer, making it a really attractive hunting property. The wide range of tract sizes provides an opportunity for individuals, small investors and hunting clubs," said Schrader.

The auction will be at the Southside Social Hall, 1846 South Peterson Avenue, Douglas, Georgia. Those who prefer to bid online may do so by calling 800-451-2709 a week or more in advance. Individuals interested in more information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call.

Schrader representatives will be available January 8, 9, 15, 16 and 27 at the Pridgen Youth Community Center in Pridgen. Specific times are available at www.schraderauction.com .

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment, throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

