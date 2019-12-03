More Than 3,000 Attend Opening of AMAZE Light Festival in Norco
Families and guests from across Southern California were amazed by the more than 1.5 million choreographed LED lights, live holiday music, outdoor skating, lighted 56ft holiday tree and more
Dec 03, 2019, 12:02 ET
NORCO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AMAZE Light Festival opened to the public at 6 p.m. on November 22, 2019 at SilverLakes Sports Park in Norco with a slate of live holiday music performances, a formal ribbon cutting with local dignitaries, and a lightshow that coordinated more than 1.5 million colored LED lights, offering 16 million color combinations, moving in perfect unison. This first-of-its kind event welcomed more than 3,000 guests on its opening night to experience a 56ft lighted holiday tree, a 100ft walkthrough light tunnel, an outdoor skating rink, decor pieces standing over 30ft tall, two gigantic Christmas obstacle courses and much more. The AMAZE Light Festival is open every Thursday - Sunday night from 5 - 10 p.m. through December 29th.
"It was a magical experience to welcome so many families from the local community and people driving in from as far as San Diego to attend. Youthful joy and holiday cheer were painted on the faces of children and parents alike. We are blessed to have been able to bring this special event to our community," said Mathew Kronquist, CEO of AMAZE Light Festival.
The opening festivities included live performances by Southern California holiday music favorite Dallas and Doll and NBC's The Voice contestant Presley Tennant. Tennant debuted her new song written by world-famous holiday music writing team Eckart Torres entitled "Christmas Time USA." KFROG midday host Heather Froglear hosted the opening program that featured glitter cannons, festive food and beverages, and other holiday themed entertainment.
"We were blown away by the entire experience. My kids loved walking through the light tunnel and taking pictures in front the many giant Christmas ornaments and other displays. The choregraphed light shows were amazing, we will be making this our new holiday tradition," said Ian Cabrera, father of two from Yorba Linda, Calif.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit: amazelightfestival.com
