More Than 3,000 Attend Opening of AMAZE Light Festival in Norco

The opening festivities included live performances by Southern California holiday music favorite Dallas and Doll and NBC's The Voice contestant Presley Tennant. Tennant debuted her new song written by world-famous holiday music writing team Eckart Torres entitled "Christmas Time USA." KFROG midday host Heather Froglear hosted the opening program that featured glitter cannons, festive food and beverages, and other holiday themed entertainment.

"We were blown away by the entire experience. My kids loved walking through the light tunnel and taking pictures in front the many giant Christmas ornaments and other displays. The choregraphed light shows were amazing, we will be making this our new holiday tradition," said Ian Cabrera, father of two from Yorba Linda, Calif.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: amazelightfestival.com

