More Than 3,000 Cybersecurity Practitioners Register For (ISC)² 2020 Security Congress Event

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today revealed that its 10th annual (ISC)2 Security Congress is expected to have the highest number of attendees in the association's history, with more than 3,000 cybersecurity practitioners already registered. Six weeks ahead of the event, which will take place November 16-18 in an online format, the expected attendance has already eclipsed the previous record of 2,500 attendees in 2019. This year's virtual conference will be geared toward a global audience, recognizing the cybersecurity challenges they may be facing in 2021 and beyond.

The renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels, features a full agenda of sessions and speakers, as well as keynote addresses from industry experts Bruce Schneier , Graham Cluley and Juliette Kayyem .

Members can earn more than 45 continuing professional education (CPE) credits, and the topics covered in this year's program represent the subject areas that the cybersecurity community is most interested in. These topics include Cloud Security, DevSecOps, GRC, Critical Thinking, Professional & Career Development, Privacy, Human Factors, Security Architecture/Engineering, ID/Access Management, Mobile Security, Incident Response, Investigations, Application Security/Software Assurance, Security Automation, ICS/Critical Infrastructure, workforce challenges and more.

"Over the past decade, (ISC)2 Security Congress has become one of the premier cybersecurity conferences in the industry, bringing together leading experts and cybersecurity practitioners to grapple with the biggest issues in our field, network with each other and share best practices," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "While this year's conference will be held in a different format, we're extremely excited that we're seeing unprecedented attendance interest. We continue to offer robust expert discussions, great speakers, continuing education programs and peer support that will help bring the global cybersecurity community together to combat cybersecurity threats."

Registration options for the conference include a two-day official pre-conference training program, which is also now available for a limited number of attendees, featuring instructor-led courses for the CAP, CCSP and CISSP certifications. Up to 16 additional CPE credits can be earned by completing the pre-conference training. Attendees will have access to nearly all conference sessions for up to one year.

Security Congress participants will also have the opportunity to engage with many of today's leading cybersecurity vendors to learn about the latest solutions available to help secure their organizations.

For more details on the full agenda of sessions and speakers, please visit https://securitycongress.brighttalk.live/congress-agenda/ today.

