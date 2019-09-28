More Than 3,000 Underserved Children On Skid Row To Attend Foot Locker And Fred Jordan Missions 'Care For Kids' Back-To-School Giveaway

According to the Los Angeles County Office of Education, 63,000 children are homeless; meaning that one in 45 students do not have stable housing. While resources for the homeless continue to increase, Fred Jordan Missions has been on the forefront of providing help and hope to Los Angeles' hungry and homeless for more than 75 years.

"We feed over 100 homeless people a day and homeless children often feel forgotten," says Joe Jordan, Fred Jordan Missions' President. "But today every child is a VIP and gets their own brand-new pair of shoes, outfit, backpack full of school supplies along with some Disney magic sprinkled in. For many of these boys and girls, this will be their very first pair of brand-new shoes. My Mom, Willie Jordan, started the Giveaway 31 years ago because she too didn't have shoes to wear as a child. From that moment on, she has been dedicated to helping change a child's life - one pair of shoes at a time."

More than 100 Foot Locker associates, dressed in their signature black-and-white striped uniforms, will personally fit each child with new sneakers under a 50-foot Striper balloon. Foot Locker associates will then escort each child to tables piled with gifts of new clothing, backpacks, school supplies and hygiene kits.

"Foot Locker has been the anchor partner for Fred Jordan Missions' annual Back-to-School Giveaway for more than 30 years, a relationship we are fortunate to be continuing this year," said Tony Aversa, Vice President of Customer Experience and Sales at Foot Locker, North America. "Our associates are from this community, so serving and connecting with the Los Angeles youth is of the utmost importance to our team at Foot Locker, Inc."

Disney will also surprise children with different gifts and treats throughout the day. To top it all off, In-N-Out will bring their signature food trucks to serve the children and their parents a delicious burger hot-off-the-grill. To round out the experience, participants will visit Paul Mitchell's tent where stylists will cut and style each child's hair. This event kicks-off the Mission's "Season of Caring" which brings hope to the streets of Skid Row bringing holidays, food, clothing and toys for homeless children and their families.

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , ( http://www.fjm.org ) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women and families with children in downtown LA. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, educational and relief organization.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,175 stores in 27 as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of their sport and sneaker communities.

