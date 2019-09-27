More Than 3,000 Underserved Los Angeles Children To Receive New Foot Locker Sneakers, Clothes, Backpacks, School Supplies And More At Fred Jordan Missions' Back-To-School Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Underserved children will receive brand-new sneakers from Foot Locker, clothing, backpacks filled with school supplies, toys from Disney, In-N-Out burgers, haircuts and more at the Fred Jordan Missions' Back-to-School Giveaway.





Over the past 30 years, more than 105,000 children have returned to school equipped to learn with new shoes, complete outfits, backpacks and school supplies from the Missions' annual Back-to-School Giveaway. The event is made possible by the generous partnerships with Foot Locker, In-N-Out, Disney, Paul Mitchell and more.



WHEN: SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 2019 6:00 a.m. – Children and families start lining up

9:00 a.m. – Back-to-School Giveaway begins



WHERE: FRED JORDAN MISSIONS, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles

(corner of East 5th & Towne)

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown LA. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The Mission is a non-profit, faith-based, Christian organization.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,175 stores in 27 as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of their sport and sneaker communities.

SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission

Related Links

http://www.fjm.org

