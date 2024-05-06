More than 3,100 Middle-Market Professionals Converge at ACG's DealMAX

New Board Member Officially Appointed and ACG Legend Named at DealMAX

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is pleased to announce the resounding success of its annual conference DealMAX, held April 29 to May 1 at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Left to right, Jenna Schlageter, DealMAX 2024 Committee Chair, and Jay Jester, winner of the 2024 ACG Legend Award, at DealMAX.

This year, DealMAX attracted more than 3,100 attendees, which is a six percent increase from last year. The attendees included 850 private equity investors, 775 investment bankers and 200+ strategic acquirers and operating partners. The event facilitated over 17,000 1:1 prescheduled meetings.



Also at DealMAX, Steve Castino, Chief Growth Officer at Rehmann, was appointed as the new ACG Board Chairman for a one-year term, taking over from Christine Nowaczyk, Senior Vice President at U.S. Bank.

"This year's event surpassed last year's attendance, showing that DealMAX is a crucial gathering place for the middle market," Castino said. "This uptick in attendance reflects on how DealMAX fosters meaningful connections, explores new opportunities and drives substantial growth."

ACG also officially welcomed Josh Hollingsworth, Partner at Barnes & Thornburg, as a new ACG board member at DealMAX. For more information, see Middle Market Growth article – Meet ACG New Chair and Board Members for 2024-2025.

"We are thrilled to have Josh join our board," said Brent Baxter, ACG's CEO. "His experience and commitment to the industry will bring valuable insights and a fresh perspective that are essential for our leadership in the middle market and service to ACG members."

Additionally, ACG is proud to announce Jay Jester of Plexus Capital as the recipient of the ACG Legend Award. This prestigious award, voted on by the ACG Board of Directors, recognizes Jester for his professional achievements, contributions to private equity business development, and longstanding commitment to ACG.

About the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. Operating within 61 local markets worldwide, ACG's global network comprises over 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest in, own, and advise growing companies. For more information on ACG and how to become a member, please visit www.acg.org.

