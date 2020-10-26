More than 30,000 Gen Z Brands and Individuals from Across the Globe Have Selected a .cyou Domain

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortDot's newest domain extension, .cyou (See You), has recently surpassed 30,000 registrations in less than four months since its global launch. More than 100 registrars worldwide are retailing .cyou, creating demand among trademark holders, entrepreneurs, and other end-users. Since its global launch on June 23rd, .cyou has grown impressively and is now in the top 10 list of the world's fastest-growing new domain extensions. The .cyou domain extension is perfect for Gen Z brands and individuals looking to establish a brandable and memorable online presence.

.cyou posted substantial numbers during its Sunrise period, from May 14 to June 15. Several leading brands, like Apple.cyou, WordPress.cyou, JPMorganChase.cyou, Facebook.cyou, Microsoft.cyou and many other noteworthy marquees secured their trademarks with the new domain extension.

Thousands of premium names and phrases in the likes of eye.cyou, ican.cyou, cant.cyou, blog.cyou, pharma.cyou, and many more have been registered.

Pia Jensen, founder of IST.cyou, said, "I think the .cyou domain is great since it's easy to remember and very appealing. But moreover, it's a fresh new domain, and I think it's very chic. I really do like it."

"We're quite pleased to see the positive responses that .cyou is getting. Ever since we announced .cyou earlier this year, we've seen a lot of interest and support from Gen Z entrepreneurs, innovative brands, influencers, and numerous registrars. A strong Sunrise Period reinforced our beliefs that we have a winner on our hands," said Kevin Kopas, COO. "We expect .cyou registrations to increase swiftly in the months to come as we have some amazing promos and premium name auctions lined up."

It is fair to say that .cyou has emulated ShortDot's success with their first two domain extensions, .icu and .bond. While .bond won interest in the world of finance and investments, .icu is the highest-selling new domain extension with over 6 Million registrations globally.

"It is gratifying and almost overwhelming to see that .cyou has become one of the fastest-growing new domain extensions so quickly. A huge thank you to all our registrar partners for displaying such enthusiasm for the .cyou extension!" said Lars Jensen, CEO. "With .cyou, we aim to provide innovative and creative online identities to end-users with a cool new domain extension." He added.

ShortDot offers sales support for its registrar partners via design, development, lead generation, and customer retention programs. End users can search for and register their .cyou domain names at several ICANN accredited registrars worldwide. For more information about ShortDot, .cyou, and our other extensions, visit www.we.cyou.

For more information, reach out to Kevin Kopas at [email protected]

