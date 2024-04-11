More than 30,000 Summer Learning Programs Now Available in a Nationwide Registry

Messages Promoting DiscoverSummer.org Will Run Nationwide Through Partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is pleased to announce the return of DiscoverSummer.org, the online nationwide summer learning registry to help families of all socioeconomic backgrounds find local summer programs, meals, and free learning resources for their kids!

DiscoverSummer.org, supported in part by the New York Life Foundation, is a searchable database available in eight languages to reach diverse communities across the nation. Powered by InPlay and in collaboration with the US Department of Education's Engage Every Student initiative, DiscoverSummer.org offers a comprehensive database featuring over 30,000 out-of-school-time programs from 4,000 cities in all 50 U.S states.

"We are proud to once again offer DiscoverSummer.org as part of NSLA's mission to connect families with valuable summer learning programs that help lessen the learning gap for every child," said NSLA CEO, Aaron Philip Dworkin. "Now in its fourth year, the offerings, cities, and free resources on discoversummer.org have expanded and can impact even more students."

NSLA will be promoting DiscoverSummer.org through a national digital billboard campaign with their partners at Clear Channel Outdoor. The billboards will feature a message that drives families to local resources and summer programs in their communities.

"Summer programs play a crucial role in the lives of families across America, providing their kids with enrichment opportunities that impact their growth beyond the summertime," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor and NSLA Board Member. "As the focus on expanding access to summer learning opportunities continues, we're thrilled to join NSLA in this effort to help families find local programs while amplifying the importance of high-quality summer learning for kids."

In addition, NSLA partner iHeartRadio will run nationwide PSAs across their national radio markets, including a recorded PSA from US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona encouraging families to visit DiscoverSummer.org in English and Spanish, to connect families with high-quality summer programs.

DiscoverSummer.org continues its collaboration with renowned organizations such as the National PTA, National Recreation and Parks Association, YMCA USA, Boys and Girls Club of America, and Urban Libraries Council to provide families with access to accredited summer camps, summer enrichment opportunities at local libraries, and a wide range of other out-of-school-time programs.

The call for nationwide summer programs is open. Program providers across the country are invited to add their program details to DiscoverSummer.org through August.

NSLA is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the opportunity gap by increasing access to high-quality summer learning experiences for all children, regardless of background, income, or zip code every year.

About NSLA:

Celebrating 30 years of impact, NSLA has worked to combat summer learning loss and close the opportunity gap which research shows grows most dramatically between lower and higher income students over the summer months. NSLA works to ensure all of America's students, regardless of background, income, or zip code, can access and benefit from a high-quality summer learning experience every year. NSLA supports and collaborates with a broad and evergrowing network of 25,000+ leaders of school districts, youth serving government agencies, non-profit and corporate partners from across the country focused on improving the lives of youth. Learn more at summerlearning.org.

