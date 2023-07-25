More Than 30 Leading CISOs Personally Invest in Gem Security's Industry-Leading Cloud Detection and Response Platform

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gem Security , the industry leader in cloud detection and response, announced a strategic investment from Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI). One of the most highly regarded investment collectives in technology today, SVCI is an investment syndicate comprised of the world's leading Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). Security executives from companies such as McDonald's, Snowflake, Twilio, Atlassian, and Ross Stores have all chosen to make personal investments in Gem - indicating their trust in Gem's solution and market potential.

"Gem goes beyond existing cloud security tooling, and addresses the urgent pain points of security operations and incident response teams in the cloud era. Gem enables them to detect and respond to the threats that matter today." - Joshua Scott, Head of Security and IT at Postman

Gem Security's industry-leading platform automates Cloud Detection and Response (CDR). Gem gives security operations teams a turn-key solution to detect threats, investigate alerts, and contain attacks in the cloud in real-time. Gem's solution analyzes data from infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform telemetry and APIs, as well as third-party integrations like identity providers and ticketing systems. The platform uses this data to detect threats using hundreds of out-of-the-box rules and anomaly-based methods.

When Gem detects an attack, it fuses information from all cloud data sources to automate the construction of threat timelines and visualizations, immediately providing full context on every user, machine, or other cloud entity involved in the incident. Gem's platform saves security operations teams months of work building custom solutions themselves, and enables them to respond faster when cloud environments are under attack.

"At SVCI, every investment goes through a diligence process with the members. We review the product, competition, market need, and team before we invest. Gem is solving a problem that most security teams have today: it's clear from both our research and personal experience that companies still need better, more integrated tools to detect and respond to cloud threats, tools that will give their SIRT more breathing room. Gem is uniquely positioned to address that need." - Coleen Coolidge, Former Chief Information Security Officer at Twilio

"The team at Gem is phenomenal. The founders spent years in incident response, and saw firsthand how security teams were struggling to respond to cloud breaches. They understand what SecOps teams need, and that experience is very clear in the product. That know-how is built into the platform, automating and accelerating detection and response in a way that's extremely practical." - Adrian Ludwig, Former Chief Trust Officer at Atlassian

Gem Security was founded in 2022 with a vision to stop the cloud kill chain, automating cloud detection and response to help SecOps teams achieve full real-time visibility and drastically reduce MTTR. Gem has raised $11M to date. Its seed investment round was led by Team8.

"We are truly excited to partner with SVCI, which is made up of the leading CISOs in the world today. The fact that Gem has the confidence of this amazing group of thought leaders is a fantastic indication of both the market need for cloud detection and response tooling and the strength of Gem's offering." - Arie Zilberstein, Co-Founder and CEO at Gem Security.

About SVCI

Silicon Valley CISO Investments ("SVCI") is a group of 60 Chief Information Security Officers ("CISO") that operate as an angel investor syndicate. With a vast representation of industries, locations, and 600+ years of cumulative cybersecurity expertise, the organization's mission is to fuel the next generation of cybersecurity innovation by identifying promising early-stage startups, investing in them, and using its unmatched industry expertise to help them thrive. Learn more at svci.io .

About Gem Security

Gem Security's Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) platform delivers a centralized approach to respond to cloud threats with context, fast. Gem provides the industry's first assume breach approach to cloud security, delivering real-time operational visibility and shortening the MTTR by automating detection and response.

Gem Security was founded by incident response veterans Arie Zilberstein, Ron Konigsberg and Ofir Brukner, and is backed by Team8. For more information, visit gem.security

