More than 300 Latin celebrities, entertainment industry leaders gather for Promesa y Esperanza seminar in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual St. Jude Promesa y Esperanza® seminar brought a host of celebrities together with more than 300 leading radio, television and digital media executives, talent and corporate partners in the Latin industry to kick off their annual campaign to support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The gathering offered participants an immersive experience over three days at the St. Jude campus in Memphis in preparation for this year's fundraising events, including the national St. Jude / Univision radiothon that will take place December 5-6.

The St. Jude Promesa y Esperanza radiothon raises funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Latino communities around the country. Since its inception in 1997, Promesa y Esperanza has rallied listeners to raise more than $150 million to support the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Spanish-language radio stations in more than 55 markets nationwide from Univision Communications Inc., Bustos Media, TBLC Media, among others, will participate in the two-day event.

As part of the seminar, celebrity artists and radio partners participated in a tour of St. Jude and spent time with patient families, hearing stories of courage and seeing firsthand how support from this program makes a direct impact on the kids of St. Jude. This inspiring and impactful weekend was experienced by artists including Ana Barbara, Sofia Reyes and Ingrid Contreras as well as actors Regulo and Elizabeth Caro. During the event's closing dinner award-winning duo Rio Roma serenaded the star-studded crowd with a performance of their hit single "Todo Va A Estar Bien," a song they wrote exclusively to raise awareness for St. Jude that will debut with a special music video on Univision on December 5. Univision's on-air personality, Javier Romero, presided over the event as master of ceremony.

"The powerful support that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital receives throughout the year from our radio partners and the Latinx community as a whole is truly inspiring and highly impactful to children and families across the world," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Our Latin radio partners, volunteers across the country and generous listeners always show tremendous support for the kids at St. Jude and their collective efforts help to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and around the world. Discoveries made at St. Jude are freely shared so doctors and scientists at local hospitals, clinics and cancer centers worldwide can use that knowledge to save even more children. Last year, St. Jude and the World Health Organization announced a collaboration against childhood cancer, with an aim to cure at least 60 percent of children with six of the most common kinds of cancer worldwide by 2030.

For photos of the red carpet event, visit here and here.

For more information about Promesa y Esperanza, visit stjude.org.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

