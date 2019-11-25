More than 3000 celebrate 'Oneness' to mark 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak at NJAPC

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the glorious 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, Let's Share a Meal in collaboration with the Sikh Chamber of Commerce Global (SACC), Dhan Guru Nanak Jatha and SAVA hosted Oneness: A Light for Humanity, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 23rd from 3 pm to 7pm. More than 3,000 high profile guests from the Sikh and non- Sikh community attended the event to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of "Oneness"—equality of all races, genders, and religions—that form the very foundation of the Sikh faith.

Donning a Sikh turban, New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy arrived on stage and initiated with the traditional Sikh greeting "Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh". He said, "New Jersey exhibits a vividly-colored tapestry with every person and each community contributing their own threads. How boring this tapestry would be without the Sikh Community (…) and how vibrant it is with them."

First Sikh-American Attorney General in United States history and 61st Attorney General of the state of New Jersey, Gurbir Singh Grewal lauded the Sikh Community that lived for the values of Sikhi and serve the community. Remembering the slain Harris County Sheriff's Officer Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Gurbir Grewal said, "Deputy Dhaliwal lived his Sikhi, he protected his community and he sacrificed his life in service of others. In that tragedy the whole world saw what we as Sikhs know and what Guru Nanak taught us that we as Sikhs will always stand up for Sarbat Da Bhala, no matter the consequence."

The event began with a Color Guard ceremony led by LTC Kamal Kalsi, performed by Nagara Jatha, and Hannah Harleen singing the national anthem.

Renowned American Comedian and key note speaker Hasan Minhaj sat down with Journalist Shweta Singh and discussed Guru Nanak's teachings and shared his own lifetime experiences.

"The event was an attempt to provide an opportunity to learn more about Guru Nanak's teachings and Sikhism," said Onkar Singh, founder, Let's Share a Meal.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi, Punjab (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). Throughout his lifetime, he advocated three main principles: Naam Japna (Meditation in the name of God), Vand Chakna (Always Share) and Kirat Karna (Honest Living).

