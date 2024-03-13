More than 32,275 Units of Tractors to be Sold in Canada by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Canada tractors market is growing at a CAGR of 2.50% during 2023-2029.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 32,275 Units Market Size (2023) 27,823 Units CAGR (2023-2029) 2.50 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography

Tractors completely revolutionized the agriculture industry in the last decade. They were mainly used to pull arming equipment and help in farming. However, tractors are more than just robust machines now. They are self-driven, application-controlled, fuel-efficient, and user-friendly machines. The tractor industry is highly competitive, and companies constantly try to differentiate their products from competitors' products at affordable prices. Currently, tractors are equipped with cutting-edge technologies that gather and use for analytics and actual applications. GPS and remote sensing make farming accurate and productive. A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available on the Canada market.

Less than 25 HP Tractors Gaining Momentum in the Canada Tractor Market

The less than 25 HP segment of tractors accounts for the largest market share in the Canada agriculture tractor market. The market sales will reach shipments of 10,005 units by 2029.

Tractors with low engine power take up less space and are more versatile because their engines have a capacity of less than 1,500 cc. Manufacturers are more likely to experiment with or modify such tractors before moving on to high-powered ones due to the ease of customization. These tractors are small, weigh less than 4,000 lb, and have a PTO HP of less than 25. Low-HP tractors like river basins are ideal in soft soil conditions. Tractors with less than 25 HP are primarily used for agricultural purposes.

The less than 25 HP tractors are best suited for inter-culture operations and in and around crops with softer stems and low-rise plants. Compact tractors can be used for pesticide spraying.

Recent Developments in the Canada Tractors Market

In April 2023 , Mahindra & Mahindra launched a new tractor platform, OJA, under which the company will roll out 40 tractor models.

, Mahindra & Mahindra launched a new tractor platform, OJA, under which the company will roll out 40 tractor models. John Deere announced MY24 updates for its 7, 8, and 9 Series Tractors lineup in March 2023 , which will help prepare them for the future of precision agriculture.

, which will help prepare them for the future of precision agriculture. AGCO launched the latest Fendt 700 Vario series tractors in August 2022 , featuring an upgraded powertrain with VarioDrive transmission and Fendt iD low engine speed concept. This new generation aims to enhance efficiency and productivity for customers.

, featuring an upgraded powertrain with VarioDrive transmission and Fendt iD low engine speed concept. This new generation aims to enhance efficiency and productivity for customers. In June 2022 , the CLAAS AXION 900 series of large tractors for contractors and big farms, the new AXION 900 series, will be equipped as standard with the updated, continuously variable ZF Terramatic transmission.

, the CLAAS AXION 900 series of large tractors for contractors and big farms, the new AXION 900 series, will be equipped as standard with the updated, continuously variable ZF Terramatic transmission. In March 2022 , John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.

Acquisitions

Acquisition of Wirtgen Group by John Deere (2017)

Acquisition of Raven Industries by CNH Industrial (2021)

Acquisition of AgJunction by Kubota (2021)

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Mahindra

CLAAS

Same Deutz-Fahr

Buhler Industries

Yanmar

Solis

Kioti

Arbos

Antonio Carraro

MTW Holdings

JCB

Zetor

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less than 25 HP

25–35 HP

36–45 HP

46–65 HP

66-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Region

Canada

Prairie Province



Ontario



Quebec



Others

