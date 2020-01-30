More Than 330 Employers Named Best Workplaces for Commuters in 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) announced the annual list of employers who meet the program's National Standard of Excellence by providing comprehensive commuter benefits and collectively changing how more than 1.5 million employees commute to and from work each day.

The list includes employers like Google, The Walt Disney Company, The Nature Conservancy, Facebook and Mayo Clinic along with universities such as Virginia Tech, University of California, Los Angeles, Harvard University, The University of Texas at Austin, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The list also includes Best Sites such as Access Tysons, Britannia Oyster Point, Carolina Square, Hacienda Business Park and Stanford Research Park.

View the complete list of 2020 Best Workplaces for Commuters at: https://www.bestworkplaces.org/list/members-2020/

"Being designated as one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters is more than just a title; our awardees stand behind their commitment to provide comprehensive commuter programs," said Julie Bond, Program Manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Besides being a leader in the nation's evolving transportation landscape, BWC members are better able to recruit and retain talent, save on overhead costs, and be more environmentally sustainable."

To qualify for the national designation, workplaces must submit an online application to demonstrate they provide a variety of transportation options for their employees, such as telework, carpooling, transit, bicycling, vanpooling and a compressed workweek. Employers, Universities and Sites that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence receive national recognition and access to a wide range of resources to strengthen their commuter programs, including webinars, benchmark surveys, guidebooks, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities. BWC also provides tools to help workplaces assess how commuter programs benefit their organizations, their employees, and the environment.

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide comprehensive commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, BWC provides the necessary assistance to create and sustain employer-provided commuter benefit programs and offers recognition and tailored support for Employers, Universities, and Sites. The program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation.

