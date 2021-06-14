More than 35K Hotel Partners Sign Orbitz Pledge to Provide LGBTQ-Welcoming Lodging

Guests can explore LGBTQ-welcoming hotels via the dedicated search engine on Orbitz.com/Pride or check the LGBTQ-welcoming hotel filter during their search on Orbitz.com and mobile sites. Hotels that sign on agree at a minimum to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory behavior. Some LGBTQ-welcoming hotels have adopted additional measures, such as training staff on gender identities and use of gender-neutral language. The search tool features U.S. and international properties.

A recent OnePoll survey commissioned by Orbitz finds that 58% of LGBTQIA Americans agree that they spend more time researching travel destinations and accommodations than cisgender or heterosexual travelers1. More than that, six in 10 respondents said they've canceled a trip or changed their travel plans due to feeling unsafe as a result of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

"Most of us plan a trip with the fundamental expectation that we'll find a place to stay where we can be ourselves, but that's not a reality for all travelers today," says Carey Malloy, Orbitz Brand Director. "More than a quarter of respondents in our survey said that they feel the need to downplay their LGBTQIA identity while traveling. Today, we're helping them start their trip search with a place where they'll feel welcomed."

Shop LGBTQ, Earn a Free Stay on Orbitz

Orbitz is offering two limited-time incentives at Orbitz.com/Pride encouraging travelers to support LGBTQ-welcoming hotels and queer-owned businesses in exchange for up to $150 in free travel money from the site.

Visitors who reserve a stay at an LGBTQ-welcoming hotel on Orbitz June 15-21, 2021 , will receive $50 back in Orbucks. 2 Orbucks are travel dollars equal to $1 USD that can be redeemed on future hotel stays booked through Orbitz. 3

in Orbucks. Orbucks are travel dollars equal to that can be redeemed on future hotel stays booked through Orbitz. Additionally, anyone who supports an LGBTQ-owned business this month is eligible to receive $100 in Orbucks.4 Celebrities Jonathan Bennett and Stacy London are collaborating with Orbitz to spotlight their favorite queer-owned shops and restaurants, including Chicken Ranch in Palm Springs and Blue Stocking Bookstore in NYC. The offer, available only at Orbitz.com/Pride, is capped at the first 500 participants.

"Coming out of the pandemic I think we're all looking for ways to invest in the communities and people and places we care about more than ever," says Malloy. "Whether it's staying a property that shares your values or lifting up LGBTQIA-owned businesses, that's what's important right now."

Nearly half of survey respondents said they are planning to participate in Pride this year (48%), and of those, 66% said their first big, post-COVID trip will be something to help them celebrate. To assist travelers making Pride travel plans, Orbitz released a list of top places to shop and stay in U.S. cities celebrating Pride this summer and fall. The travel brand is also donating to five LGBTQIA non-profits this month. For more information, follow Orbitz on Instagram.



About Orbitz

For over 20 years, Orbitz has led the way in advocating for LGBTQIA equality and inclusion in travel. At Orbitz.com/Pride , travelers can find LGBTQIA-welcoming hotels that have signed our pledge of inclusivity, plan their next vacation with queer travel guides, products and advice, and earn free travel dollars through the award-winning Orbitz Rewards loyalty program. With Orbitz Rewards, travelers instantly earn Orbucks on bookings which can be redeemed on 385,000+ hotels worldwide. See Terms and Conditions. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Orbitz is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's foremost travel companies.

© 2021 Orbitz, LLC, An Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Orbitz, Orbitz.com, and the Orbitz logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Orbitz, LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. CST #2063530-50

###

____________________ 1 Random, double-opt-in online survey of 2,003 LGBTQ+ Americans commissioned by Orbitz and conducted by OnePoll May 5-10, 2021. 2 See offer terms and conditions on Orbitz.com/Pride. 3 See Orbitz Rewards Terms and Conditions. 4 See offer terms and conditions.

CONTACT: Melissa Dohmen, [email protected]

SOURCE Orbitz

Related Links

http://www.orbitz.com/

