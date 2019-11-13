More than 4,000 Interoperability Tests at the 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, held the 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest in Japan, on September 9-13. The event included the participation of 13 Alliance members, who tested and verified their products' HDBaseT capabilities and interoperability.

"The goal of the Alliance is to promote HDBaseT as a standard for industry-wide interoperability," said Tzahi Madgar, Vice-President, HDBaseT Alliance. "An interoperable ecosystem provides increased flexibility, improved performance, reduced costs, and greater user experience now and in the future, bringing considerable benefits to the market. The 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest highlighted this important element in the audiovisual ecosystem."

The 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest was a successful event with impressive results:

Five projector manufacturers: Epson, Maxell, NEC, Optoma & Sony

Eight device manufacturers: ADTechno, advoli, AstroDesign, ATEN, Atlona, Aurora, Cypress & Rextron

A total of 64 products, including both HDBaseT Spec 1.0 and Spec 2.0 devices, proving backward compatibility

More than 4,000 tests conducted over five days, including audio, video, Ethernet, UART, CIR and USB, with more than 99% successfully passed

"The HDBaseT Alliance's Certification Process is a major element towards guaranteeing interoperability among HDBaseT products," said Gabi Shriki, Head of the Audio-Video business of Valens, HDBaseT inventor and founder of the Alliance. "Valens was happy to contribute to the 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest with some of our expert engineers from our CTS Lab, providing the necessary support and assistance to guarantee an efficient and fruitful event."

The 2019 HDBaseT Plugfest confirmed HDBaseT's unparalleled interoperability, flexibility and backward compatibility, ensuring the best AV experience to installers and integrators. With more than 200 member companies, the HDBaseT Alliance continues to pave the way for superior connectivity.

Join us at ISE 2020 to learn more about the interoperability capabilities of HDBaseT and its many benefits (11-14 February, Amsterdam, RAI, Booth no. 5-T80).

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products.

