More than 40,000 Respond to National Financial Literacy Test

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People representing all 50 U.S. states responded to a quiz assessing their money knowledge. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) designed the 30-question National Financial Literacy Test to measure teens' and young adults' ability to earn, save, and grow their finances. The average score of financial capability among this sample was 67.74%.

Among the 15- to 18-year-olds who participated, 55.40% failed the test – that is, they scored 70% or lower. Young people from Oregon posted the highest average score (68.59%) among the 50 participating states from which at least 200 youth responded; respondents from Arkansas scored lowest (52.23%).

Other notable state results of participants between the ages of 15 to 18 years: New York – 1,347 participants averaged 62.22%, California - 1,472 participants averaged 61.99%, Texas – 1,419 participants averaged 68.58%, Florida - 443 participants averaged 62.67% and Oregon – 680 participants averaged 68.59%.

Full Results Available at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/national-financial-literacy-test/

Take the Test at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-literacy-test/

The test questions assess knowledge about the 10 subjects covered in the Financial Literacy Framework & Standards. The questions were designed to measure comprehension across three key areas of financial wellness: learning motivation, topic understanding, and ability to recognize the first step toward securing one's financial future.

"Nationwide testing demonstrates that the average person lacks the basic financial knowledge he or she needs to make qualified financial decisions. Testing is just an indicator of content knowledge. But unlike other subject matter taught in school, financial literacy requires more than just understanding content. It requires learners to be able to adjust their daily financial behaviors and have enough knowledge to make confident financial decisions."– Vince Shorb, CEO National Financial Educators Council

The NFEC also posted results from 3 other tests.

Advanced Financial Education Test: The average score on this personal finance test, which asks more advanced questions focused only on financial literacy, was 58.95%. Of the 6,651 respondents, 58.11% failed (scored below 70%). Full results available at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/advanced-financial-education-test-results/

Financial Foundation Test: This 8-question test establishes whether participants possess knowledge to make entry-level financial decisions; among 6,235 respondents the average score was 64.60%, with 43.70% failing (scoring below 70%). Full results available at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-foundation-test-results/

Student Loan Test: This test for college-bound youth and current college attendees measures ability to make responsible student loan decisions; out of 5,987 respondents, the average score was 60.13% and 63.99% failed (scored under 70%). Full results available at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/student-loans-financial-education-test-results/

The NFEC's Financial Literacy Testing & Survey Center provides more than 30 complimentary tests and surveys. Individuals and organizations may leverage these tools online; the measures are automatically graded for self-assessment and to help reach financial literacy programming goals. Visit the Financial Literacy Test & Survey Center assessment page for more information.

The National Financial Educators Council is a social enterprise organization committed to improving financial capabilities among the global community. The NFEC develops tools, resources, and training to help organizations and individuals share financial literacy messages at the community level. The NFEC's Financial Literacy Test & Survey Center represents one available tool for organizations to assess program effectiveness and gather baseline measures of personal finance knowledge.

Contact:

Trevor Stoll

415.729.7290 ext 7010

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council