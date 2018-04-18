More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

"Throughout the year, Clubs around the country benefit from the generosity of Comcast NBCUniversal by giving back to kids and teens who need them most," said Jim Clark, president and CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Comcast Cares Day is a special day that demonstrates to our Club youth the importance of service, to positively inspire a lifetime of volunteerism."

"Every day, Boys & Girls Clubs of America helps untold numbers of young people reach their full potential as caring and responsible members of our communities," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Senior Vice President of Community Impact and President of the Comcast and NBCUniversal Foundations. "We are proud that so many of our employees give their time and energy to Boys and Girls Clubs on Comcast Cares Day and through year-long initiatives like My.Future."

Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America on their My.Future program, a cutting-edge technology education initiative that provides hands-on experiences and enables Club members to select from more than 40 activities to help them understand how to safely and productively engage online and identify and develop digital interests – from Internet basics for technology beginners, to robotics, coding, game design and online journalism for advanced learners.

Projects taking place this Saturday include:



North Beach, MD (Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maryland ) ­– More than 300 volunteers will help beautify the town by mulching and planting annual flowers in beds that run a half-mile along the waterfront. They will also support marsh, wetland and beach cleanup as well as other beautification projects throughout the town.





­– More than 300 volunteers will help beautify the town by mulching and planting annual flowers in beds that run a half-mile along the waterfront. They will also support marsh, wetland and beach cleanup as well as other beautification projects throughout the town. Dallas, TX (Grand Prairie Boys & Girls Clubs ) – Approximately 100 employees and other volunteers will challenge more than 300 semi-finalists from 14 area Boys & Girls Clubs of Dallas at the "Math Blazers 2018" competition. Volunteers will start out the morning greeting the students as they arrive by serving them a hot breakfast. They will then oversee math skills testing to determine who's the best in their class of 3rd, 4th, 5th, middle school and high school. "Math in Motion" is the next challenge when teams compete to build catapults. The group favorite, "Math Relay," will close out the day when students race across the gym and do physical activities and math problems for the relay hand-off.





) – Approximately 100 employees and other volunteers will challenge more than 300 semi-finalists from 14 area Boys & Girls Clubs of at the "Math Blazers 2018" competition. Volunteers will start out the morning greeting the students as they arrive by serving them a hot breakfast. They will then oversee math skills testing to determine who's the best in their class of 3rd, 4th, 5th, middle school and high school. "Math in Motion" is the next challenge when teams compete to build catapults. The group favorite, "Math Relay," will close out the day when students race across the gym and do physical activities and math problems for the relay hand-off. Philadelphia, PA (Germantown Boys & Girls Club) – Approximately 50 volunteers will help clean up the grounds around the Germantown Boys & Girls Club and the adjacent athletic fields, including litter pick up, weed removal and help get the fields ready for the spring and summer.





– Approximately 50 volunteers will help clean up the grounds around the Germantown Boys & Girls Club and the adjacent athletic fields, including litter pick up, weed removal and help get the fields ready for the spring and summer. Jackson, MS (Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi ) – Approximately 150 volunteers will help update the landscaping and garden, paint the pool area, touch up paint indoors, assemble new bleachers in the gymnasium, hang bulletin boards, lay carpet and apply decals in the new teen career center, among many other activities.





– Approximately 150 volunteers will help update the landscaping and garden, paint the pool area, touch up paint indoors, assemble new bleachers in the gymnasium, hang bulletin boards, lay carpet and apply decals in the new teen career center, among many other activities. Michigan City, IN (Boys & Girls Clubs of Michigan City ) – Approximately 350 volunteers will participate in grounds beautification, outdoor garden planting, painting Club hallways and individual rooms.





Approximately 350 volunteers will participate in grounds beautification, outdoor garden planting, painting Club hallways and individual rooms. Murray, UT (Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake – Murray Club) – More than 400 volunteers will help with a variety of revitalization projects, including grounds clean up, landscaping, painting the interior and exterior of the campus, cleaning floors, and deep-cleaning student activity areas.

This year, Comcast Cares Day will engage its 1 millionth volunteer as more than 100,000 employees, their family, and friends will work alongside local community partners at more than 1,000 project sites across the U.S. and around the globe. Since 2001, Comcast has given more than $140 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations and other charitable partners across the country.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-40-boys--girls-clubs-nationwide-to-benefit-from-17th-annual-comcast-cares-day-300632238.html

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

