MORE THAN 400 COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Worker Power Grows at Largest Water District in the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 1932 welcomed 433 new members at the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) following an overwhelming vote by workers to merge their independent association into Teamsters Local 1932.

This landmark vote, the culmination of months of dedicated organizing by CVWD workers, signifies a significant shift in the power dynamics at the largest water district in the Coachella Valley. The workers, who had been increasingly facing disrespect and job insecurity, saw this merger as a crucial step toward meaningful change.

"This merger is the result of our collective effort and determination. Over the past months, we have organized through countless group and one-on-one meetings, phone calls, and home visits," said David Cruz, a 16-year meter and valve technician at CVWD. "Last month, more than 200 of us showed up at our association meeting to pass a motion demanding that our board allow a membership vote to merge with Teamsters Local 1932. Our association board, to their credit, facilitated this merger vote, and now we're ready to build worker power at CVWD and beyond in our industry and region."

"Our resounding 'yes' vote is a testament to our determination to reestablish worker power at CVWD," said Joshua Rakes, a 16-year equipment operator at CVWD. "Joining the Teamsters enables us to effectively address the growing concerns across the district. This is just the beginning for our movement!"

The Coachella Valley Water District and other surrounding water districts and authorities are vital in bringing water safely to communities throughout the arid Southern California low desert.

"When you turn that faucet and water comes out, it may seem like magic, but it's not—it's made possible by thousands of workers operating and maintaining a very complex water delivery system," said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "It's past time those workers get the respect they deserve."

"This is a huge step forward for us, our families, and our entire region," said Buffy Ayala, an 18-year supervisory control and data acquisition operator at CVWD. "We perform essential functions that make it possible for people to live in this region, and we all deserve to be treated fairly and with respect."

Teamsters Local 1932 represents more than 14,000 working people throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. For more information, visit Teamsters1932.org. Follow us everywhere on social media at @1932Teamsters.

