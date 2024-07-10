More than 400 Health Care Professionals to Gather at ABMS Conference 2024 to Improve Health Care

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Member Boards and Associate Members, medical specialty societies, health care credentialing organizations, and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in person.





The conference will feature two plenary sessions, 40 targeted breakout sessions, a poster session and reception with exhibitors, networking opportunities, and a mobile app and web platform.





To register for ABMS Conference 2024, visit the conference web site .



WHY: ABMS Conference 2024 is the premier health care conference on board certification with a focus on assessment, lifelong learning, improvement, and professionalism. Attendees will expand their knowledge, share best practices, and engage in professionalism while growing their networks.



WHEN: September 24-26, 2024



FEATURED SESSIONS: Opening Plenary—Artificial Intelligence in Medicine: Embracing the Opportunities and Facing the Challenges (September 24)





Jason Frank, MD, MA (Ed), FRCPC, FAOA (hon), Director, Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, Professor of Emergency Medicine

University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine

Michele S. Pore, MBA, CAE, Executive Director, Administrative Affairs

American Board of Anesthesiology

Victoria Yaneva, PhD, Manager, AI and NLP Research, National Board of Medical Examiners





The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—Competency-Based Medical Education: Where We Were, Where We Are, and Where We Need to Be (September 25)





Bronwyn H. Bryant, MD, Associate Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Larner College of Medicine and University of Vermont Medical Center

David F. Martin, MD, Executive Director, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery

David A. Turner, MD, Vice President, Competency-Based Medical Education, American Board of Pediatrics



WHERE: Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park

200 North Columbus Drive, Chicago, Illinois

