More than 400 Health Care Professionals to Gather in Chicago to Improve Health Care

Artificial Intelligence and Competency-Based Medical Education Take Center Stage

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. physician and medical specialist certification, will host ABMS Conference 2024 September 24-26 at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park.

ABMS Conference 2024 is the premier health care conference on board certification with a focus on assessment, lifelong learning, improvement, and professionalism. During interactive sessions, participants will learn about innovations that support the work that they do, discover trends in certification, and deepen their field of expertise. Attendees will develop new connections through informal and structured conversations.

This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including ABMS Member Boards and Associate Members, medical specialty societies, health care credentialing organizations, and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in person.

The conference will feature two and a half days of sessions, including two plenary sessions, 40 targeted breakout sessions, 35 posters, 21 exhibitors, networking opportunities, and a mobile app and web platform.

ABMS Conference 2024 highlights include :

Opening Plenary—Artificial Intelligence in Medicine: Embracing the Opportunities and Facing the Challenges (September 24)

Jason Frank , MD, MA (Ed), FRCPC, FAOA (hon), Director, Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine





Director, Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Michele S. Pore , MBA, CAE, Executive Director, Administrative Affairs

American Board of Anesthesiology





Executive Director, Administrative Affairs American Board of Anesthesiology Victoria Yaneva , PhD, Manager, AI and NLP Research, National Board of Medical Examiners

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—Competency-Based Medical Education: Where We Were, Where We Are, and Where We Need to Be (September 25)

Bronwyn H. Bryant , MD, Associate Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Larner College of Medicine and University of Vermont Medical Center





Associate Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Larner College of Medicine and Medical Center David F. Martin , MD, Executive Director, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery





Executive Director, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery David A. Turner , MD, Vice President, Competency-Based Medical Education, American Board of Pediatrics

The ABMS 2024 Conference Premier Sponsor is AMA Ed Hub and the General Sponsors are the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL), BenchPrep, BreakAway Games, CE21, Data Recognition Corporation, and ExamStudio powered by Zoomorphix Systems.

