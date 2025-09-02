More Than 400 Health Care Professionals to Gather in Pittsburgh to Improve Care

Focus: Transforming Certification for Better Care

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. physician and medical specialist certification, will host ABMS Conference 2025 September 17-19 at The Westin Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pa.

ABMS Conference 2025 is the premier health care conference on board certification with a focus on assessment, lifelong learning, improvement, and professionalism. Participants will expand their knowledge, share best practices, connect with their peers, and engage in professional development while growing their networks.

The conference was developed for professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, quality, and practice improvement sectors, continuing medical education, and health care certification organizations. This conference will feature two plenary panel presentations, 40 breakout sessions, Sponsor Spotlight and Exhibitor Showcase events, plus a poster session featuring 50 posters.

ABMS Conference 2025 highlights include:

Opening Plenary—Physician Well-Being: Fatigue to Flourishing (September 17)

John S. Andrews , MD

Vice President, Graduate Medical Education Innovations

American Medical Association

American Medical Association Melissa A. Barton , MD

Executive Director of Professional and Clinical Affairs

American Board of Emergency Medicine

American Board of Emergency Medicine Kimara Ellefson, EdD, MBA

National Director of Strategy and Partnerships

Kern National Network for Flourishing in Medicine

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—Artificial Intelligence: New

Assessment Opportunities and Applications (September 18)

Roger Daglius Dias, MD, PhD, MBA

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine , Harvard Medical School

Director of Research and Innovation , STRATUS Center for Medical Simulation

Director and Lead Investigator , Medical AI & Cognitive Engineering (MAICE) Lab

, , STRATUS Center for Medical Simulation , Medical AI & Cognitive Engineering (MAICE) Lab Brian T. Garibaldi , MD, MEHP, FACP, FRCP(E)

Director , Center for Bedside Medicine

Charles Horace Mayo Professor of Medicine , Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Co-Founder , Society of Bedside Medicine

, Center for Bedside Medicine , Feinberg School of Medicine , Society of Bedside Medicine Ozanan R. Meireles, MD, FACS

Associate Professor of Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine

Vice Chair for Innovation, Department of Surgery

Surgical Director, Duke AI Health

Director, Surgical Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Laboratory (SAIIL)

The ABMS 2025 Conference Premier Platinum Sponsor is BenchPrep, the Diamond Sponsor is Strasz Assessment Systems, the Gold Sponsor is ExamStudio Powered by Zoomorphix, and the Silver Sponsor is Robust Online Certification Platform (ROC-P).

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 997,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

