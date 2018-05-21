More Than 400 Roadway Deaths Estimated During Memorial Day Weekend For Second Straight Year

"Memorial Day should mark the start of summer – not a deadly driving season," said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "If we pay attention, slow down and be courteous, we can increase our chances of making it to picnics, beaches and barbecues rather than emergency rooms."

Summer tends to be a deadly period on the roads, and the warm-weather holidays are even deadlier. When compared to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, the three summertime holidays – Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day – typically claim over 110 lives each day, the highest average per-day fatality rates.

Tips for a safer holiday weekend include:

Practice defensive driving. Buckle up, designate a sober driver or arrange alternative transportation, get plenty of sleep to avoid fatigue, and drive attentively, avoiding distractions. Visit nsc.org for defensive driving tips.

Recognize the dangers of drugged driving, including impairment from prescription opioids. Visit StopEverydayKillers.org to understand the impact of the nation's opioid crisis.

Stay engaged in teens' driving habits. Visit DriveitHOME.org for resources.

Learn about your vehicle's safety systems and how to use them. Visit MyCarDoesWhat.org for information.

for information. Fix recalls immediately. Visit ChecktoProtect.org to ensure your vehicle does not have an open recall.

Ask lawmakers and state leaders to protect travelers on state roadways. Read the State of Safety report to find out which states have the strongest and weakest traffic safety laws.

report to find out which states have the strongest and weakest traffic safety laws. Join the Road to Zero coalition to understand how safety professionals are addressing motor vehicle fatalities. Visit nsc.org/roadtozero to get involved.

Supplemental information about the Memorial Day holiday fatality estimates, and additional motor vehicle data and research, can be found at injuryfacts.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

i "Serious injuries" are classified as those requiring medical attention.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-400-roadway-deaths-estimated-during-memorial-day-weekend-for-second-straight-year-300651964.html

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

