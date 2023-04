More than $43 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market, Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends & Forecast- Arizton

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the ground and cargo handling services market will grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2022-2028.

Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE GROUND AND CARGO HANDLING SERVICES MARKET

80 - Tables

107 - Charts

268 – Pages

Ground and cargo handling activities are crucial for the smooth operations of airlines. Companies that deliver these services need to ensure the safety and care of cargo and be punctual. Therefore, ground and cargo handling service companies must abide by the service level agreements to ensure zero negligence. Service providers run their operations on partner airlines as the time available to ground staff is limited, considerably increasing human or equipment errors. These errors can prove quite costly for airliners. The cost involves additional fees paid to airport authorities, passenger discomfort, and extra cost per available seat mile. These added expenses borne by airlines can reflect heavily on vendors providing ground handling services to airlines.

The increased number of air passengers directly drives the demand for adequate ground and cargo handling services. Also, the technological innovations in ground and cargo handling systems aim to lessen errors and speed up procedures to provide timely data through the entire value chain, involving airplane manufacturers, engineers, operators, and vendors offering ground handling services. The aviation industry has witnessed huge investments in enhancing passenger experience, improving airplane and flight systems, and advancing technological innovations in ground and cargo handling.

Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 43.80 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 31.50 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.65 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Service, Airline, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Russia, Germany, The UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina

Booming Global Air Travel & Freight Industry Driving the Market Demand

Ground and cargo handling services are essential for airlines. Several airlines outsource these activities to third-party companies and often prefer established ground and cargo handling services brands. The increased number of air passengers directly drives the demand for ground and cargo handlers. It can be costly for airlines to provide in-house ground handling services at all airports and stations. This is mainly because of variations in currency values and regulations across geographies. The number of domestic and international air travelers is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is also expected that the number of airplanes will almost double by 2035. Hence, the demand for ground and cargo handling services is growing globally.

North America ground and cargo handling services market to reach $13 Billion by 2028

North America remains one of the crucial regions for economic growth and development. The US and Canada are expected to witness a stable growth rate in the next few years. The US economy is anticipated to outperform other advanced economies in terms of the absolute pace of expansion. North America is the second-largest market for ground and cargo handling services. The US is the largest ground and cargo handling service market in standalone countries. In 2019, the demand for North American airlines increased by 4.4% in June 2019 compared with June 2016. North America's comparatively robust economic backdrop is expected to continue supporting passenger departures. However, inbound travel is affected by additional security measures to travel to the US.

Key Company Profiles

Swissport

Dnata

Menzies Aviation

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Bird Group Aviation

Celebi Aviation

SATS

Aviapartner

BBA Aviation

DHL

Fraport

Glamco Aviation

PrimeFlight Aviation Services

Havaş

Transworld Aviation

Qatar Aviation Services

Jardine Aviation Services

Gategroup

POS Aviation

Goldair Handling

Aeromexico Services

Airline Assistance Switzerland

Acciona

Market Segmentation

Service

Ground Handling

Passengers & Baggage Handling Service



Aircraft & Apron Handling Service

Cargo Handling

Cargo & Freight Handling Service



Logistics Handling Service

Airline

Passengers Airline

Ground Handling



Cargo Handling

Cargo Airline

Ground Handling



Cargo Handling

Charter Airline

Ground Handling



Cargo Handling

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Russia



Germany



The U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Australia



Malaysia

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET BY SERVICE

4.4.2 MARKET BY AIRLINE

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & GROWTH ENABLERS

7.2.1 EXPANSION OF THE AVIATION INDUSTRY

7.2.2 BOOMING GLOBAL AIR TRAVEL

7.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

7.3.1 INSIGHTS BY SERVICE

7.3.2 INSIGHTS BY AIRLINE

7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 REGIONAL AIR CARGO PERFORMANCE

8.2.1 ASIA PACIFIC AIRLINES

8.2.2 NORTH AMERICA CARRIERS

8.2.3 EUROPEAN CARRIERS

8.2.4 MIDDLE EASTERN CARRIERS

8.2.5 LATIN AMERICAN CARRIERS

8.2.6 AFRICAN AIRLINES

8.3 TOP FIVE GLOBAL LEADING AIRLINES IN 2022

8.3.1 AMERICAN AIRLINES

8.3.2 DELTA AIR LINES

8.3.3 UNITED AIRLINES

8.3.4 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

8.3.5 RYANAIR

8.4 KEY GLOBAL AIR CARGO TRENDS

8.4.1 AIR CARGO CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS DUE TO RUSSIA & UKRAINE AIRSPACE CLOSURES

8.4.2 NEW CAPACITY HAMPERED BY EXTENDED WAITING TIMES FOR P2F CONVERSIONS

8.4.3 ELEVATED AIR FREIGHT RATES

8.5 IMPACT OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR ON AVIATION INDUSTRY

8.5.1 IMPACT ON AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC

8.5.2 IMPACT ON AIR CARGO TRAFFIC

8.6 GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENTS TO AID MARKET GROWTH

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INNOVATIONS IN GROUND & CARGO HANDLING SYSTEMS

9.2 RISE IN NUMBER OF AIR FREIGHT

9.3 EXPANSION OF AVIATION INDUSTRY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 BOOMING GLOBAL AIR TRAVEL & FREIGHT INDUSTRY

10.2 INCREASE IN AIRLINE FLEET

10.3 FOCUS ON REDUCTION OF AIRLINE TAT

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 FINANCIAL STRESS ON AIRLINES & VOLATILITY IN FUEL PRICES

11.2 LACK OF SKILLED WORKFORCE

11.3 DISRUPTIONS IN AIRPORT OPERATIONS

11.3.1 TERRORISM

11.3.2 DISEASE OUTBREAKS & NATURAL DISASTERS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 SERVICE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 GROUND HANDLING

13.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.3.3 PASSENGER & BAGGAGE HANDLING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.3.5 AIRCRAFT & APRON HANDLING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.6 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 CARGO HANDLING

13.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4.3 CARGO & FREIGHT HANDLING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4.5 LOGISTICS HANDLING: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.6 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 AIRLINE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 PASSENGER AIRLINE

14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.3.3 PASSENGER AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.3.4 PASSENGER AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 CARGO AIRLINE

14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4.3 CARGO AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4.4 CARGO AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 CHARTER AIRLINE

14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5.3 CHARTER AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5.4 CHARTER AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING SERVICE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 NORTH AMERICA

16.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.2 SERVICE

16.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3 GROUND HANDLING

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 CARGO HANDLING

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 AIRLINE

16.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6 AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7 AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8 KEY COUNTRIES

16.8.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.8.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 EUROPE

17.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2 SERVICE

17.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3 GROUND HANDLING

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 CARGO HANDLING

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 AIRLINE

17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.6 AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8 KEY COUNTRIES

17.8.1 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.4 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8.6 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2 SERVICE

18.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 GROUND HANDLING

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 CARGO HANDLING

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 AIRLINE

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8 KEY COUNTRIES

18.8.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.5 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.6 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8.7 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

19.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2 SERVICE

19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 GROUND HANDLING

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 CARGO HANDLING

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 AIRLINE

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 KEY COUNTRIES

19.8.1 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.2 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2 SERVICE

20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 GROUND HANDLING

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 CARGO HANDLING

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 AIRLINE

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 KEY COUNTRIES

20.8.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 DNATA

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

22.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

22.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

22.2 MENZIES AVIATION

22.3 SWISSPORT

22.4 WORLDWIDE FLIGHT SERVICES

23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

23.1 ACCIONA

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 AEROMEXICO

23.3 AIRLINE ASSISTANCE SWITZERLAND

23.4 AVIAPARTNER

23.5 BBA AVIATION

23.6 BIRD GROUP

23.7 CELEBI AVIATION

23.8 DHL

23.9 FRAPORT

23.10 GATEGROUP

23.11 GLAMCO AVIATION

23.12 GOLDAIR HANDLING

23.13 HAVAS

23.14 JARDINE AVIATION SERVICES

23.15 POS AVIATION

23.16 PRIMEFLIGHT AVIATION

23.17 QATAR AVIATION SERVICES

23.18 STATS

23.19 TRANSWORLD AVIATION

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

25.2 MARKET BY SERVICE

25.3 MARKET BY GROUND HANDLING

25.4 MARKET BY CARGO HANDLING

25.5 MARKET BY AIRLINE

25.6 MARKET BY AIRLINE GROUND HANDLING

25.7 MARKET BY AIRLINE CARGO HANDLING

26 APPENDIX

26.1 ABBREVIATIONS

