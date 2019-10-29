More Than 45,000 Attendees Helped EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. At The 2019 Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

NYCWFF's 2019 edition included plenty of highlights throughout the weekend, with several of the participating chefs and mixologists taking home top honors from the events. This began on Friday, October 11 where guests cast their votes and an esteemed panel of judges – including Anne Burrell, Willie Colin, Amy Freeze, and Mike Puma – decided whose burger reigns supreme at the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray . The Blue Moon People's Choice Award went to Pig Beach for their "diner style" double cheeseburger, while San Matteo Pizzeria was crowned Pat LaFrieda's 2019 NYCWFF Burger Bash ® Champion by the judges. Both winners will have the opportunity to demonstrate and share their winning burger recipe LIVE on the NEW Food Network Kitchen app, joining a line-up of Food Network stars in this new offering from Discovery, featuring live and on-demand classes, recipes and more.

Three of the Festival's featured events on Saturday, October 12 also crowned winners in the areas of pizza, mixology and dessert mastery. This included:

800° Woodfired Kitchen Manhattan took home Saputo's Cheesiest Pizza Award, as voted on by guests, at The Ultimate Pizza Party presented by Saputo hosted by Jeff Mauro .

. Camila Fernandez of Osamil Upstairs taking home the title of Tiki Showdown Overall Winner, after edging ahead of Tiki Showdown People's Choice Winner Darnell Holguin of Las' Lap during a lightning round at Tiki Showdown presented by BACARDÍ Rums hosted by Anne Burrell .

of Osamil Upstairs taking home the title of Tiki Showdown Overall Winner, after edging ahead of Tiki Showdown People's Choice Winner Darnell Holguin of Las' Lap during a lightning round at . Little Pie Company was awarded The Goldbelly Award for Best Dessert at Goldbelly Sweets 'n Beats hosted by Buddy Valastro and Joe Ariel . Ariel and Valastro served as judges for the competition, alongside Jessica Hirsch (@cheatdayeats), Vanessa Torrivilla (@imabadidea) and Kathy Wakile .

Additionally, Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli was given The Goldbelly Award for Best Sandwich on Sunday, October 13 at America's Greatest Sandwich Showdown presented by Goldbelly hosted by Adam Richman and Joe Ariel. Ariel and Richman served as judges alongside Jeremy Jacobowitz (@brunchboys) and "The Sultan of Sandwich" Frank Luciano.

Iconic NYCWFF pier parties, like the Blue Moon Burger Bash, took place each evening during the Festival at Hudson River Park's Pier 97. Fans were treated to a stripped-down performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Alessia Cara on Thursday, October 10, which kicked off the Festival weekend at Elvis Duran's Taste of New York presented by INTRINSIC Wine Co. hosted by Elvis Duran & the Z100 Morning Show. On Saturday, October 12 attendees enjoyed carnivorous offerings fit for a king at Titans of BBQ presented by National Beef and Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Dario Cecchini, Pat LaFrieda & Michael Symon. To close-out the weekend, an enthusiastic crowd indulged in the ultimate Sunday Funday at Sunday Brunch with the cast of Chopped, including Ted Allen, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy + Devour Power on October 13.

While unique midday affairs like Barilla's Drag Brunch presented by ABSOLUT JUICE® hosted by Debi Mazar and Four Roses Bourbon's Broadway Tastes presented by iHeartRadio Broadway hosted by Alex Brightman with special guest Randy Rainbow delighted several fans; an array of late-night parties, seminars, themed tastings, and intimate wine and cocktail-paired dinner experiences featuring world renowned chefs rounded out the gourmet weekend of activity.

The Festival will return for its 13th edition in October 2020. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits Food Bank For New York City and the No Kid Hungry® campaign, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $12 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In October 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

