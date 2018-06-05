More than 5,000 Patients Enrolled in Corrona® Psoriasis Registry

Created to help researchers compare the safety and effectiveness of approved psoriasis therapies, the Corrona Psoriasis Registry is the largest, independent North American registry of psoriasis patients from 175 sites across the US and Canada.

"The Corrona Psoriasis Registry is an asset to the entire psoriasis community," said Randy Beranek, president and CEO, NPF. "By participating in this registry, researchers and patients contribute substantial data that can help millions of psoriasis patients receive safe and effective therapies to treat their disease."

Since launching three years ago, more than 328 participating dermatology health care providers have contributed data to the registry. Additionally, data from the registry has contributed to 33 research posters presented at international medical conferences analyzing disease severity, concurrent medical conditions, treatment effectiveness, and patient reported outcomes.

In a paradigm shift from the traditional model where individual pharmaceutical companies sponsor their own Phase 4 clinical study to investigate the post-approval safety of its drug, the Corrona Psoriasis Registry uses a collaborative model that integrates the post-approval safety study (PASS) commitments of multiple companies into a single, large-scale registry with multiple drug treatment cohorts. This model offers numerous advantages, including efficient enrollment of many patients, a streamlined workflow for investigators and patients into a single protocol and set of questionnaires, and high quality, standardized data collection. The Corrona collaborative model supports FDA post-approval safety commitments for the three approved IL-17 inhibitor biologics for psoriasis.

"As an independent registry, the Corrona Registry can provide meaningful safety and effectiveness research on newly approved therapies which will inform the treatment of psoriasis," said Dr. Mark Lebwohl, professor and chairman, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, chairman emeritus of the NPF Medical Board, and scientific co-director of the registry.

"As a company, we are committed to generating high quality real-world effectiveness and safety data for the expanding array of biologic therapy options approved by the FDA and Health Canada for psoriasis patients," said Dr. Jeff Greenberg, chief scientific officer of Corrona.

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches to appear on the skin. It occurs when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells. Psoriasis is not contagious. More than 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Celebrating 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research funding, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is the world's leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. NPF is on a continued mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million Americans affected by this chronic immune mediated disease. As part of that effort, in 2016 the NPF created a Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the NPF has funded more than $15 million in research grants and fellowships to date. Learn more at www.psoriasis.org.

About Corrona

Corrona is a real-world evidence business providing registry data and consulting services to biopharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2001, Corrona's mission is to advance patient care and improve treatment with real-world data analysis. Corrona operates registries in chronic autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and spondyloarthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis, and provides analytic expertise of longitudinal observational data. To date, Corrona has published over 125 full-length manuscripts and over 300 abstracts using its data, which have appeared in top tier journals. Read more at www.corrona.org.

