More than 50 million people turned to hunger relief programs in 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America estimates that more than 50 million people turned to the charitable food system in 2023. The charitable food assistance participation estimate measures the number of people who accessed food one or more times during the year from a charitable distribution, including from food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs. The estimate includes people who participate in federal nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) but may need additional support, as well as people who don't meet the income thresholds to qualify for SNAP. The 2023 estimate remains very high, and substantially higher than before the pandemic.

"When we all work together, we can ensure that everyone has the food they need to thrive," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer for Feeding America. "We are proud to stand alongside neighbors facing hunger and to continue to provide nutritious food across the country. To achieve Feeding America's vision of an America where no one is hungry, we must also advocate for the passage of a strong, bipartisan farm bill. The nutrition programs within the farm bill work in tandem with food banks across the country to assist families and individuals facing food insecurity. Through our collective actions we can end hunger together."

The estimate reflects the experiences of people facing hunger across the country who are navigating high food prices and budget constraints, making it difficult to access food. As the number of people experiencing food insecurity rose in 2023, the charitable food system plays a vital role in ensuring neighbors can bring meals home. The experiences of Feeding America network food banks also reflect the increase in people turning to the charitable food system, with many reporting increased pressure on resources. A recent Feeding America survey showed that 90% of responding food banks reported seeing either an increase or steady demand for food assistance in August 2024 compared to July 2024.

People who have experienced food insecurity have made it clear that to end hunger, policymakers and organizations must strengthen policies and programs that increase access to nutritious food, prioritize our neighbors' dignity, expand opportunities for their wellbeing and improve health for all. As Feeding America stands with neighbors facing hunger, it is critical that Congress pass a strong, bipartisan farm bill to ensure neighbors have access to nutritious foods and resources.

To learn more about the movement to end hunger and advocate for a strong farm bill that helps everyone get access to the food they need to thrive, please visit FeedingAmerica.org/FarmBill.

