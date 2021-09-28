More than 50% of Americans Who Smoke or Vape Have Lied to Their Health Insurer About It According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though smoking cigarettes has become increasingly less popular since the 2000s, many adults still smoke tobacco products and/or cannabis. Meanwhile, vaping has become a popular alternative, especially among young adults.

According to a survey conducted by ValuePenguin, over 50% of consumers who smoke or vape lied to their health insurer about it. Some even admit to driving under the influence of cannabis.

Key findings:

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans have vaped nicotine or cannabis, and 55% of Americans have smoked cigarettes or cannabis. More than half of vapers and smokers — 52% — lie to their health insurance provider about their habit. Among baby boomers who vape or smoke, this jumps to 63%.

More than half of vapers and smokers — 52% — lie to their health insurance provider about their habit. Among baby boomers who vape or smoke, this jumps to 63%. 24% of vapers have experienced health issues they suspect were caused by vaping, such as shortness of breath or coughing. Gen Zers who vape are most likely to notice health issues (33%).

Gen Zers who vape are most likely to notice health issues (33%). Gen Zers are most likely to vape but least likely to smoke. While 53% of Gen Zers say they've never smoked cigarettes or cannabis, only 49% of them say the same about vaping.

While 53% of Gen Zers say they've never smoked cigarettes or cannabis, only 49% of them say the same about vaping. Though one of the main reasons vapers started their habit was to quit smoking cigarettes, 30% of vapers say it would be difficult to stop. Among Gen Zers, this figure rises to 45%.

Among Gen Zers, this figure rises to 45%. The danger isn't just in the smoke, as 23% of consumers admit to driving under the influence of cannabis. An additional 34% have been a passenger in a car operated by someone high.

View full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/smoking-vaping-survey

