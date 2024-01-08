More Than 50 Ports Across 11 Countries Highlight Holland America Line's 2025-2026 Asia Cruise Season

News provided by

Holland America Line

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Ten unique itineraries and two Pacific Ocean crossings showcase diverse cultural experiences and fresh, regional cuisine

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Westerdam is heading to Asia, where it will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026. The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with 24 different ports around the country, as well as visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Continue Reading
Holland America Line’s Westerdam will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026
Holland America Line’s Westerdam will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026

Cruises in the Far East depart from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore to some of Asia's most iconic cities — with up to 12 ports in a single cruise. Late departures and overnight stays allow extra time for guests to sample the nightlife, local cuisine and rich cultures of the region.

"For travelers looking to discover Asia, our 2025-2026 season provides an opportunity to explore the region in-depth via cruise," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We have diversified the number of ports to more than 50 across several itineraries. We want to ensure our guests have an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultures of each country, creating immersive moments and deeper connections to those destinations."

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Asia Season

  • Westerdam will explore Asia from September 2025 through April 2026.
  • The cruises visit a combined 51 ports in the region, including 24 in Japan.
  • More than 50 UNESCO World Heritage sites are sprinkled throughout the itineraries, giving guests on every cruise the chance to visit these spectacular sites that represent the best of human heritage, as designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
  • Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program brings native fresh fish and other local ingredients on board, from Japanese rockfish to Indonesian rambutan.
  • Overnight calls include Shanghai, China; Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; Manilla, Philippines; Hiroshima, Japan; and Incheon (Seoul), South Korea.
  • Late-night departures on select itineraries include Hakodate, Osaka and Kobe, Japan; Halong Bay and Da Nang, Vietnam; Lembar, Indonesia; and Sihanoukville, Cambodia.
  • "North Pacific Crossing" between Seattle and Yokohama:
    • 13 days, departing Sept. 28, 2025, Seattle to Yokohama, including calls at Juneau, Alaska, and Kushiro and Aomori, Japan.
    • 15 days, departing April 26, 2026, Yokohama to Seattle, including Kushiro, Japan; Alaska's Kodiak, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
  • "Circle Japan" — 14 or 15 days, roundtrip from Yokohama. Three itineraries:
    • Omaezaki, Kobe, Kochi, Fukuoka, Kanazawa, Sakata, Otaru, Aomori, Hakodate and Miyako, all in Japan, as well as Sokcho, South Korea.
    • Himeji, Kochi, Hiroshima, Sakaiminato, Tsuruga, Toyama, Sakata, Otaru and Hakodate, all in Japan, as well as Busan (Pusan), South Korea.
    • Omaezaki, Kobe, Kochi, Fukuoka, Kanazawa, Sakata, Otaru, Aomori and Hakodate, all in Japan; as well as Sokcho, South Korea.
  • "Japan and South Korea Discovery" — 14 days, roundtrip from Yokohama. Kochi, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Kobe, Japan; (Seoul, overnight), Busan and Jeju City (Cheju), South Korea.
  • "Japan, South Korea and China" — 13 or 14 days, from Yokohama to Hong Kong: Shimizu, Osaka, Takamatsu (maiden port), Hiroshima (overnight Feb. 15 departure only), Fukuoka and Nagasaki, Japan; Busan (Pusan), South Korea; Shanghai (overnight), China.
  • "The Philippines, Taiwan and Japan" — 14 days, Hong Kong to Yokohama. Calls at Manila, Boracay and Puerto Princesa, Philippines; Keelung (Taipei) and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Osaka, Naha and Ishigaki, Japan.
  • "Far East Discovery" — 13 or 14 days, between Hong Kong and Singapore. Calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang (Hue), Nha Trang and Phu My, Vietnam; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; and Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight) and Nathon (Koh Samui), Thailand.
  • "Indonesian Holiday" — 15 days, roundtrip from Singapore. Sails Dec. 20, 2025, to Jan. 4 2026. All calls are in Indonesia and include Probolinggo, Surabaya, Semarang and Tanjung Priok (Jakarta), Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali; Komodo Island; Lembar, Lombok; and Tanjung Priok, Jakarta. Scenic cruising by the active Krakatau Volcano.
  • "Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines" — 14 days, from Singapore to Hong Kong. Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight), Thailand; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; Puerto Princesa and Manilla (overnight), the Philippines; and Phu My, Vietnam.

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage
Up to 29 days, Asia Collectors' Voyages are perfect for avid explorers seeking a more extensive cruise experience. The voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries and represent the best per-day value for guests.

Have It All Booking Bonus 
For a limited time, when guests book select 2025-2026 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply.

Beginning fares for 2025-26 Asia cruises start from $1999 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]
Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world. 

CONTACT: 

Bill Zucker

PHONE:

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:     

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

