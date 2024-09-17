More than 50 Volunteers from Plexus Worldwide® Contribute 10,000 Meals to the Kansas City Region

The special Hunger Action Month® event was part of the company's ongoing commitment to fighting hunger and included a $5,000 donation to Harvesters —Community Food Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading global direct selling company specializing in health and wellness, recently hosted a volunteer event at Harvesters —Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, September 7. Over 50 members of Plexus' local independent salesforce, known as Brand Ambassadors, participated in the event. In addition to their volunteer efforts, Plexus presented a donation of $5,000 to Harvesters to support the organization's mission of providing nutritious food, hope, and dignity to families and individuals in need. The volunteers sorted 5,206 pounds of food, further amplifying the impact of their monetary contribution.

"At Plexus, we firmly believe that a thriving community is built on compassion and support, which is the driving force behind this initiative," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "Today's volunteer efforts, combined with our financial support for Harvesters Community Food Network, aim to nourish those in need and raise awareness during Hunger Action Month. These efforts are a testament to our company's core values and collective commitment to making a positive difference."

This event in Kansas City is part of a broader nationwide effort by Plexus to engage its Brand Ambassadors in supporting hunger relief. These volunteer events are an extension of the company's Nourish One® Initiative, through which Plexus donates the equivalent of 10 meals to Feeding America® for every purchase Plexus Lean™ and 3 meals for every purchase of Reset. As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, since 2018 Plexus has contributed the equivalent of more than 43 million meals, to help children and families facing hunger.

"We deeply appreciate the generosity and partnership of Plexus Worldwide," said Jillain Williams, Harvesters' Director of Philanthropy. "This collaboration highlights the power of collective action and reminds us that meaningful change is possible when we unite with a common purpose. Together, we are making significant strides toward a hunger-free future, one meal at a time."

To learn more about Plexus' Nourish One initiative, visit www.plexusworldwide.com .

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping to provide at least 5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide