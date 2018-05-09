More Than 500,000 Anglers to Celebrate Minnesota Fishing Opener

Minnesota offers world-class fishing thanks to its many diverse bodies of water, and the moniker "Land of 10,000 Lakes" only hints at the variety. In fact, the state has 11,842 lakes, 69,000 miles of rivers and streams, and more shoreline than California, Florida and Hawaii combined, making it a premier destination for fun on the water.

There are many reasons to go fishing in Minnesota. From America's greatest river, the Mississippi, to the big waters of Lake Superior and thousands of spectacular fishing lakes across the state, anglers can reel in northern pike, bass, walleye, catfish, trout, salmon, panfish and 100+ lesser-known species. From novice to elite anglers, it's easy to include fishing as part of any Minnesota vacation.

Each year, a special fishing opener event is hosted by the current governor (it's Gov. Mark Dayton's eighth time hosting) and coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a host community. The 71st annual celebration will take place on Green Lake in Spicer, Minn., and throughout the Willmar Lakes Area.

"Fishing is one of the ultimate Minnesota pastimes. With thousands of lakes and rivers throughout the state, it provides hours of enjoyment in the outdoors and countless opportunities to create lasting memories with loved ones, both on and off the water," said John Edman, director of Explore Minnesota.

Minnesota's fishing opener serves as the start of the summer travel season and promotes the state's many recreational opportunities. Fishing is a key part of tourism, one of Minnesota's largest economic sectors. Visit exploreminnesota.com to learn more, or get "reel"-time updates using Minnesota's travel hashtag #OnlyinMN and #MNGFO2018.

As the state's tourism promotion office, Explore Minnesota inspires consumers and facilitates travel to and within Minnesota. Tourism is a $15.0 billion industry in Minnesota, welcoming more than 70 million travelers annually.

