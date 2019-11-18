More Than 500 Organizations Around the World Spread Fraud Awareness and Education for Fraud Week 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of organizations, such as Walmart, Microsoft and Nationwide, have pledged their support to spread fraud awareness during International Fraud Awareness Week (Fraud Week), November 17-23, 2019. Nearly 550 organizations from six continents are supporting anti-fraud endeavors during the week.

Corporations like Deloitte and General Mills are holding live trainings for employees around the world and inviting anti-fraud experts to speak to stakeholders. Universities like Salisbury University and DePaul University in the U.S. have planned activities for students. Governmental and law enforcement organizations like Queensland Police and Papua New Guinea's Ministry of Finance are providing training workshops to officers and administrators.

Many groups are also educating their communities about how fraud can affect their neighbors. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) chapters in the U.S., Serbia, Switzerland, the U.K., Indonesia, South Africa and many more are holding conferences, webinars and talks aimed to spread fraud prevention tips. Columbus, Ohio, has erected billboards in the area to spread fraud awareness and Dallas, Texas, has secured proclamations from local elected leaders.

Fraud Week was founded by the ACFE in 2000 and is an opportunity for organizations and individuals to focus time, energy and resources into educating employees and community members about fraud.

"Fraud is an issue that unfortunately affects people from all walks of life around the world and it takes many forms," said ACFE President and CEO Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA. "Whether it's a trusted employee stealing from a small business, or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who's been victimized by fraud. That's why it's so important for organizations to join in this fight together in order to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing fraud and educating people is the first step."

